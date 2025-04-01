Residential complex Rezevici Hills

New exclusive premium-class project on the Budva Riviera in the village of Reževići.

An ideal location for investment and living.



The project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the Budva Riviera, offering a unique combination of natural beauty, seclusion, and developed infrastructure. Panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea, walking distance to the best beaches and restaurants, make this complex the perfect choice for those who value comfort and high quality of life.

Project Advantages:



• Panoramic views: The apartments have open terraces with breathtaking sea views.

• Infrastructure: 4 swimming pools, SPA center, fitness room, restaurants, lounge areas, garage, children's zone.

• Safety and privacy: Gated community, 24/7 concierge service.

• High construction quality: Premium materials, modern technologies, energy-efficient solutions.

• Investment appeal: High potential for property value growth and stable rental income.



Apartment types and features:



• One-bedroom apartments, ranging from 55-63 m2.

• Two-bedroom apartments, ranging from 75-92 m2.

Each apartment is sold with fine finishes and is equipped with Samsung air conditioning, Hansgrohe and Geberit sanitaryware, built-in wardrobes, and kitchens.



The international airport is just a 30-minute drive away, making the location convenient for frequent travel.



Proximity to key locations:



Beaches:



• Drobni Pijesak – 1.2 km

• Sveti Stefan – 1.8 km

• Galija Beach Club – 2.9 km

Cities:



• Budva – 11 km

• Kotor – 25 km

• Tivat – 38 km.



Airports:

• Tivat Airport – 32 km

• Podgorica Airport – 62 km

• Dubrovnik Airport – 81 km.

