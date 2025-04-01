  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Krstac
  4. Residential complex Rezevici Hills

Residential complex Rezevici Hills

Krstac, Montenegro
from
$356,493
;
17
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 25530
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 25909
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 04/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Krstac

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

New exclusive premium-class project on the Budva Riviera in the village of Reževići.

An ideal location for investment and living.


The project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the Budva Riviera, offering a unique combination of natural beauty, seclusion, and developed infrastructure. Panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea, walking distance to the best beaches and restaurants, make this complex the perfect choice for those who value comfort and high quality of life.

 

Project Advantages:


• Panoramic views: The apartments have open terraces with breathtaking sea views.

• Infrastructure: 4 swimming pools, SPA center, fitness room, restaurants, lounge areas, garage, children's zone.

• Safety and privacy: Gated community, 24/7 concierge service.

• High construction quality: Premium materials, modern technologies, energy-efficient solutions.

• Investment appeal: High potential for property value growth and stable rental income.

 


Apartment types and features:


• One-bedroom apartments, ranging from 55-63 m2.

• Two-bedroom apartments, ranging from 75-92 m2.

 

Each apartment is sold with fine finishes and is equipped with Samsung air conditioning, Hansgrohe and Geberit sanitaryware, built-in wardrobes, and kitchens.


The international airport is just a 30-minute drive away, making the location convenient for frequent travel.

 


Proximity to key locations:


Beaches:


• Drobni Pijesak – 1.2 km

• Sveti Stefan – 1.8 km

• Galija Beach Club – 2.9 km

 

Cities:


• Budva – 11 km

• Kotor – 25 km

• Tivat – 38 km.


Airports:

• Tivat Airport – 32 km

• Podgorica Airport – 62 km

• Dubrovnik Airport – 81 km. 
 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 64.0
Price per m², USD 5,800
Apartment price, USD 379,568

Location on the map

Krstac, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Mnogokvartirnyy zhiloy dom BUDVA
Budva, Montenegro
from
$176,767
Residential complex
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$124,986
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Bar, Montenegro
from
$108,820
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$119,882
Residential complex River Side
Provodina, Montenegro
from
$101,561
You are viewing
Residential complex Rezevici Hills
Krstac, Montenegro
from
$356,493
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residence Emerald Residence
Residence Emerald Residence
Sustas, Montenegro
from
$77,942
Number of floors 11
Area 36–73 m²
6 real estate objects 6
The creators of the residential complex "Emerald Residence" are convinced that living in Montenegro today according to the principle "My Home is my Fortress" is not modern. People want new, more harmonious relationships both with nature and among themselves. To do this, we take the space of…
Developer
Emerland Residence
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$124,986
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
🗝️ A turnkey apartment on the coast of the pearl of the Adriatic Sea💹 At this stage, 20% yield Possible installments until December 2026📍Herzen-Novi, Montenegro🏨 Readiness of the facility December 2026Located along the Adriatic coast, a small town with stunning natural beauty.crystal clear …
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$85,255
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Area 60 m²
1 real estate object 1
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications