Club house in Tivat

Apartments in a New Boutique Building under Construction in Tivat
An exclusive residential complex with only 5 apartments located in a quiet, green area of Tivat — Mrčevac, just steps away from the prestigious Porto Montenegro, beaches, and all essential city infrastructure.
Key Features:
- Location: Mrčevac, Tivat
- Construction Completion: End of 2026
- Direct contract with the developer: Purchase without property tax
- Parking space: Included in the price of every apartment.
Apartment Layouts and Specifications:
- Area: From 48.2 m² to 51.3 m²
- Layout: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living-dining room, kitchen, terrace
- Ceiling height: 2.85 m
- Interior doors: 2.40 m high
- Additional: Elevator and technical storage rooms.
Available apartments and prices:
- Apartment S1 is located on the 1st floor, with an area of 51.3 m², and is offered at a price of €179,550. Status: available for sale.
- Apartment S2 is also on the 1st floor, with an area of 48.2 m², priced at €168,700. Status: available for sale.
- Apartment S3 is on the 2nd floor, with an area of 51.2 m², priced at €179,200. Status: reserved (purchase possible through a tripartite agreement).
Payment Terms:
- 10% upon reservation
- 40% at the start of construction
- 20% after completion of rough works
- 20% after window installation
- 10% after receiving the occupancy permit.
Project Highlights:
Architecture and Build Quality
- Designed by a Montenegrin architect, participant of the 2018 Venice Biennale
- Natural stone facade and common area finishes
- Architectural lighting and landscaped green areas.
Comfort and Functionality
- Energy-efficient aluminum windows with thermal break
- Spacious layouts with separate technical zones for boiler and washing machine
- Suspended drywall ceilings in all apartments
- Large windows and glass terrace railings.
Modern Technologies
- Multi-Split system for heating and air conditioning with app control
- Electric underfloor heating in bathrooms and hallways with smart controls
- Fiber optic internet and satellite TV
- Enhanced sound insulation for floors and walls.
Security
- Video surveillance of parking and entrances with mobile app access
- Intercom system controlled via smartphone.
Why Choose This Project:
- Privacy and high construction quality with great attention to detail
- Unique combination of a quiet, green location close to Tivat city center
- Ideal for comfortable living and a profitable investment at the early construction stage with high returns.