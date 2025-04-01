Club house in Tivat

  1. Realting.com
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$197,683
5
ID: 26571
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

About the complex

Apartments in a New Boutique Building under Construction in Tivat

An exclusive residential complex with only 5 apartments located in a quiet, green area of Tivat — Mrčevac, just steps away from the prestigious Porto Montenegro, beaches, and all essential city infrastructure.

Key Features:
- Location: Mrčevac, Tivat
- Construction Completion: End of 2026
- Direct contract with the developer: Purchase without property tax
- Parking space: Included in the price of every apartment.

Apartment Layouts and Specifications:
- Area: From 48.2 m² to 51.3 m²
- Layout: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living-dining room, kitchen, terrace
- Ceiling height: 2.85 m
- Interior doors: 2.40 m high
- Additional: Elevator and technical storage rooms.

Available apartments and prices:
- Apartment S1 is located on the 1st floor, with an area of 51.3 m², and is offered at a price of €179,550. Status: available for sale.
- Apartment S2 is also on the 1st floor, with an area of 48.2 m², priced at €168,700. Status: available for sale.
- Apartment S3 is on the 2nd floor, with an area of 51.2 m², priced at €179,200. Status: reserved (purchase possible through a tripartite agreement).

Payment Terms:
- 10% upon reservation
- 40% at the start of construction
- 20% after completion of rough works
- 20% after window installation
- 10% after receiving the occupancy permit.

Project Highlights:

Architecture and Build Quality
- Designed by a Montenegrin architect, participant of the 2018 Venice Biennale
- Natural stone facade and common area finishes
- Architectural lighting and landscaped green areas.

Comfort and Functionality
- Energy-efficient aluminum windows with thermal break
- Spacious layouts with separate technical zones for boiler and washing machine
- Suspended drywall ceilings in all apartments
- Large windows and glass terrace railings.

Modern Technologies
- Multi-Split system for heating and air conditioning with app control
- Electric underfloor heating in bathrooms and hallways with smart controls
- Fiber optic internet and satellite TV
- Enhanced sound insulation for floors and walls.

Security
- Video surveillance of parking and entrances with mobile app access
- Intercom system controlled via smartphone.

Why Choose This Project:
- Privacy and high construction quality with great attention to detail
- Unique combination of a quiet, green location close to Tivat city center
- Ideal for comfortable living and a profitable investment at the early construction stage with high returns.

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro

