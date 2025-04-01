Club house in Tivat

Apartments in a New Boutique Building under Construction in Tivat

An exclusive residential complex with only 5 apartments located in a quiet, green area of Tivat — Mrčevac, just steps away from the prestigious Porto Montenegro, beaches, and all essential city infrastructure.

Key Features:

- Location: Mrčevac, Tivat

- Construction Completion: End of 2026

- Direct contract with the developer: Purchase without property tax

- Parking space: Included in the price of every apartment.

Apartment Layouts and Specifications:

- Area: From 48.2 m² to 51.3 m²

- Layout: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living-dining room, kitchen, terrace

- Ceiling height: 2.85 m

- Interior doors: 2.40 m high

- Additional: Elevator and technical storage rooms.

Available apartments and prices:

- Apartment S1 is located on the 1st floor, with an area of 51.3 m², and is offered at a price of €179,550. Status: available for sale.

- Apartment S2 is also on the 1st floor, with an area of 48.2 m², priced at €168,700. Status: available for sale.

- Apartment S3 is on the 2nd floor, with an area of 51.2 m², priced at €179,200. Status: reserved (purchase possible through a tripartite agreement).

Payment Terms:

- 10% upon reservation

- 40% at the start of construction

- 20% after completion of rough works

- 20% after window installation

- 10% after receiving the occupancy permit.

Project Highlights:

Architecture and Build Quality

- Designed by a Montenegrin architect, participant of the 2018 Venice Biennale

- Natural stone facade and common area finishes

- Architectural lighting and landscaped green areas.

Comfort and Functionality

- Energy-efficient aluminum windows with thermal break

- Spacious layouts with separate technical zones for boiler and washing machine

- Suspended drywall ceilings in all apartments

- Large windows and glass terrace railings.

Modern Technologies

- Multi-Split system for heating and air conditioning with app control

- Electric underfloor heating in bathrooms and hallways with smart controls

- Fiber optic internet and satellite TV

- Enhanced sound insulation for floors and walls.

Security

- Video surveillance of parking and entrances with mobile app access

- Intercom system controlled via smartphone.

Why Choose This Project:

- Privacy and high construction quality with great attention to detail

- Unique combination of a quiet, green location close to Tivat city center

- Ideal for comfortable living and a profitable investment at the early construction stage with high returns.