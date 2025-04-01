  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Risan
  4. Residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor

Residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor

from
;
14
Last update: 30/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Town
    Risan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

Modern residential complex in Risan, Bay of Kotor.

A new residential complex located in the town of Risan — one of the oldest towns in Montenegro, with a rich historical heritage. It is situated in the picturesque northwestern part of the Bay of Kotor. The peaceful atmosphere, proximity to the sea, and distinctive architecture make this location especially appealing for both living and vacationing.

About the Complex:

The complex consists of three residential buildings:
Building I — 12 apartments
Building II — 12 apartments
Building III — 8 apartments.
Most of the apartments are equipped with terraces, the majority of which offer panoramic sea views.

Complex Amenities:
- Swimming pool
- Sauna
- Reception area
- Children’s playground
- On-site parking
- Smart home system
- Modern construction materials
- Natural lighting and ventilation
- Connection to city water supply and sewage systems
- Option to connect to internet and TV.

Location:

Just 200 meters from the sea.

Within walking distance: shops, cafés, pharmacies, and the promenade.

15 minutes to the city of Kotor.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 54.3
Price per m², USD 3,515
Apartment price, USD 190,781

Location on the map

