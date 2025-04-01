  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar
  4. Apartment in a new building

Apartment in a new building

Bar, Montenegro
Price on request
;
3
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26580
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 538837
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 30/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • City
    Bar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Facilities: In the best and most attractive place of Bar, a building is being built that will be a combination of traditional housing and natural beauty. It is one of the most attractive places to live in the area, with a luxury building with above-ground floors P+S+8, 45 residential units and 158 parking spaces on two levels of underground garages.

The apartments will be equipped with the latest equipment:
- smart home systems;
- multisplit air conditioning systems;
Italian ceramics from well-known manufacturers;
- oak parquet of the first class;
- locksmith combined lock of wood and aluminum;
- plumbing Villeroy & Boch
- HANSGROHE mixers, shower mixers;
- 2 Otis elevators;
Solar panels, which will significantly reduce electricity consumption;
- The facade in the Mediterranean style (combination of wood and stone).

Location: In close proximity to the sports center "TOPOLIKA" and the future National Water Center with indoor and outdoor pools makes the location of the property exclusive and unsurpassed in the area. This location provides a balance between dynamic urban life and soothing greenery, the river Zheleznica and proximity to the sea.

Depending on the location of the residential units will offer views of the sea, the magical mountain Rumia, the temple of St. Jovan Vladimir, the marina from Bar.

We will help you get a residence permit for real estate!!!
Let’s help you out and rent out!!

With our help, you will acquire a liquid object that will bring you income!
FREE CONSULTATION!!!

We make deals online!!

Registered real estate agency in Montenegro GATE Realty!!!

Location on the map

Bar, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart-hotel Apart hotel Djenovici
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$2,63M
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$134,418
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$164,636
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
Price on request
Apartment building Pole
Polje, Montenegro
from
$74,168
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building
Bar, Montenegro
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Apart-hotel Montenegro Luxury Hotels and Resorts
Apart-hotel Montenegro Luxury Hotels and Resorts
Kolasin, Montenegro
Price on request
Number of floors 3
1 real estate property 1
All Montis Mountain Resort residents have at their disposal the signature five-star Splendid brand services, including 24-hour room service, catering, concierge, courier, doctor on call, dry cleaning, ironing, laundry and valet, shoeshine, mail, messages, valet parking, car rental, airport t…
Developer
Montenegro Luxury Hotels and Resorts
Leave a request
Apartment building Pole
Apartment building Pole
Polje, Montenegro
from
$74,168
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Квартиры в строящемся доме от надежного застройщика. Окончание строительства - декабрь 2024 года. Местоположение: г. Бар, Поле. К покупке доступны квартиры с 1 и 2 спальнями. В продаже 5 типов квартир. Квартиры с видом на город и горы. Площадь квартир от 40,16-72,93 м2. …
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Apartment building
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$302,325
Finishing options Finished
Facilities:A new residential complex surrounded by the enchanting beauty of Montenegro and the shimmering waters of the Mediterranean Sea combines luxury, comfort and a unique investment opportunity!!! The apartment you buy in the project is a concept.5-star hotel complex, made with quality …
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications