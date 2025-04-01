Apartment in a new building

Facilities: In the best and most attractive place of Bar, a building is being built that will be a combination of traditional housing and natural beauty. It is one of the most attractive places to live in the area, with a luxury building with above-ground floors P+S+8, 45 residential units and 158 parking spaces on two levels of underground garages.



The apartments will be equipped with the latest equipment:

- smart home systems;

- multisplit air conditioning systems;

Italian ceramics from well-known manufacturers;

- oak parquet of the first class;

- locksmith combined lock of wood and aluminum;

- plumbing Villeroy & Boch

- HANSGROHE mixers, shower mixers;

- 2 Otis elevators;

Solar panels, which will significantly reduce electricity consumption;

- The facade in the Mediterranean style (combination of wood and stone).



Location: In close proximity to the sports center "TOPOLIKA" and the future National Water Center with indoor and outdoor pools makes the location of the property exclusive and unsurpassed in the area. This location provides a balance between dynamic urban life and soothing greenery, the river Zheleznica and proximity to the sea.



Depending on the location of the residential units will offer views of the sea, the magical mountain Rumia, the temple of St. Jovan Vladimir, the marina from Bar.



