Residential properties for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

353 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
4 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
196 m²
€750,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
5
354 m²
Nestled in one of Limassol's most coveted seafront areas, this property offers an ideal sett…
€5,32M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
3
147 m²
Nestled in one of Limassol's most coveted seafront areas, this property offers an ideal sett…
€1,35M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
2
101 m²
Nestled in one of Limassol's most coveted seafront areas, this property offers an ideal sett…
€787,800
Recommend
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
3
136 m²
Situated in Limassol, just 700 meters from the azure sea, this complex comprises five elegan…
€772,512
Recommend
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
3
135 m²
Situated in Limassol, just 700 meters from the azure sea, this complex comprises five elegan…
€744,120
Recommend
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
2
104 m²
Situated in Limassol, just 700 meters from the azure sea, this complex comprises five elegan…
€508,352
Recommend
1 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
1
1
67 m²
Nestled in one of Limassol's most coveted seafront areas, this property offers an ideal sett…
€522,600
Recommend
1 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
1
1
74 m²
Situated in Limassol, just 700 meters from the azure sea, this complex comprises five elegan…
€400,192
Recommend
1 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
1
1
74 m²
Situated in Limassol, just 700 meters from the azure sea, this complex comprises five elegan…
€388,648
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
3
305 m²
5/6
For sale under construction apartment of 305 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,60M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
2
232 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 232 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€1,58M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
167 m²
1
€1,000,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
108 m²
2
€425,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
126 m²
2
€625,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
119 m²
2
€650,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
158 m²
2
€830,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
94 m²
1
€1,36M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
148 m²
€2,22M
Recommend
3 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
158 m²
€710,000
Recommend
5 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
5
595 m²
€4,30M
Recommend
4 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
221 m²
€2,82M
Recommend
1 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
1
52 m²
€360,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
90 m²
€420,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
1
65 m²
€630,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
120 m²
€600,000
Recommend
4 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
263 m²
€2,30M
Recommend
3 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
162 m²
€1,64M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
154 m²
€1,45M
Recommend
4 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
264 m²
€2,30M
Recommend
