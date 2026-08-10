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Residential properties for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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apartments
1953
houses
212
2 165 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
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2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/4
A rare opportunity to own a brand-new penthouse just 300 metres from the seaside promenade i…
$803,310
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 17/27
Experience exceptional seafront living in this exclusive three-bedroom Signature Collection …
$2,07M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 2
Just 200 meters from the Mediterranean shoreline, this elegant penthouse is situated within …
$681,947
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 416 m²
Floor 16
Elegant 2-bedroom apartment located in the sought-after area of Germasogeia, offering stunni…
$10,02M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 10
Elegant 2-bedroom apartment located in the sought-after area of Germasogeia, offering stunni…
$2,65M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 10
Elegant 2-bedroom apartment located in the sought-after area of Germasogeia, offering stunni…
$2,59M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial development plot in Germasogeia, Limassol, next to the motorway. The sale include…
$1,27M
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MySpace Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 7
Elegant 2-bedroom apartment located in the sought-after area of Germasogeia, offering stunni…
$2,36M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A modern detached three-bedroom villa currently under construction in Germasogeia, one of Li…
$1,27M
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MySpace Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
Experience modern coastal living in the exclusive Potamos Germasogeia area, just 600 metres …
$1,06M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 8
Elegant 2-bedroom apartment located in the sought-after area of Germasogeia, offering stunni…
$2,48M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 10
Elegant 2-bedroom apartment located in the sought-after area of Germasogeia, offering stunni…
$3,69M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Floor 3
Whole-floor 3-bedroom penthouse (Flat 301) on the 3rd floor of The Blue View in Panorea, Ger…
$725,712
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 3
A NEW LEVEL OF LUXURY LIVING IN THE SUBURBAN HILLS OF GERMASOGEIA This sophisticated new dev…
$736,079
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MySpace Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 9
Elegant 2-bedroom apartment located in the sought-after area of Germasogeia, offering stunni…
$2,55M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 6
Elegant 2-bedroom apartment located in the sought-after area of Germasogeia, offering stunni…
$2,25M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 5
Elegant 2-bedroom apartment located in the sought-after area of Germasogeia, offering stunni…
$1,03M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 8
Elegant 2-bedroom apartment located in the sought-after area of Germasogeia, offering stunni…
$2,45M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 5
Elegant 2-bedroom apartment located in the sought-after area of Germasogeia, offering stunni…
$2,13M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 5
Elegant 2-bedroom apartment located in the sought-after area of Germasogeia, offering stunni…
$2,13M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 7
Elegant 2-bedroom apartment located in the sought-after area of Germasogeia, offering stunni…
$2,42M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 4
Elegant 2-bedroom apartment located in the sought-after area of Germasogeia, offering stunni…
$990,654
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 154
| Apartments
$944,577
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Mansion 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Discover this beautifully renovated 2-bedroom maisonette located in the highly sought-after …
$404,001
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Discover this beautifully renovated 2-bedroom apartment in the highly sought-after area of P…
$346,286
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1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 93
| Apartments
$633,558
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1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 93
Contemporary elegance and spectacular opulence define the essence of :spirit - gated residen…
$599,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Floor 10
Elegant 2-bedroom apartment located in the sought-after area of Germasogeia, offering stunni…
$3,67M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 148
| Apartments
$829,385
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3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Nestled at the end of a peaceful no-through cul-de-sac in the highly sought-after area of Ag…
$1,01M
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