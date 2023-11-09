Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

apartments
265
houses
88
353 properties total found
4 room house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
€750,000
4 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 354 m²
Nestled in one of Limassol's most coveted seafront areas, this property offers an ideal sett…
€5,32M
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Nestled in one of Limassol's most coveted seafront areas, this property offers an ideal sett…
€1,35M
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Nestled in one of Limassol's most coveted seafront areas, this property offers an ideal sett…
€787,800
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Situated in Limassol, just 700 meters from the azure sea, this complex comprises five elegan…
€772,512
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Situated in Limassol, just 700 meters from the azure sea, this complex comprises five elegan…
€744,120
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Situated in Limassol, just 700 meters from the azure sea, this complex comprises five elegan…
€508,352
1 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Nestled in one of Limassol's most coveted seafront areas, this property offers an ideal sett…
€522,600
1 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Situated in Limassol, just 700 meters from the azure sea, this complex comprises five elegan…
€400,192
1 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Situated in Limassol, just 700 meters from the azure sea, this complex comprises five elegan…
€388,648
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale under construction apartment of 305 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,60M
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 232 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€1,58M
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 1
€1,000,000
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 2
€425,000
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 2
€625,000
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2
€650,000
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 2
€830,000
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1
€1,36M
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
€2,22M
3 room house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 158 m²
€710,000
5 room house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 595 m²
€4,30M
4 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 221 m²
€2,82M
1 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
€360,000
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
€420,000
1 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
€630,000
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
€600,000
4 room house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 263 m²
€2,30M
3 room house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
€1,64M
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
€1,45M
4 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 264 m²
€2,30M
