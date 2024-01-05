UAE
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Tsada
Residential properties for sale in Tsada, Cyprus
102 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
3
3
209 m²
With large, open-plan spaces and a kitchen that opens onto large patio and external social a…
€2,19M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms
Tsada, Cyprus
2
2
136 m²
Located within an exclusive award-winning golf resort, this 2+1-bedroom bungalow offers a co…
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Tsada, Cyprus
4
146 m²
2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Mesa Chorio, Cyprus We offer vil…
€426,400
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms
Tsada, Cyprus
3
3
245 m²
This stunning two-level detached villa is nestled in an enviable location in Mesogi, Pafos. …
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
4
3
266 m²
This 4 bedroom property benefits from large, open-plan spaces and a kitchen that opens onto …
€2,23M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms
Tsada, Cyprus
3
4
202 m²
Nestled in the picturesque village of Tremithousa near Pafos, this new residential project o…
€670,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms
Tsada, Cyprus
3
4
202 m²
Nestled in the picturesque village of Tremithousa near Pafos, this new residential project o…
€625,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms
Tsada, Cyprus
3
3
194 m²
Nestled in the picturesque village of Tremithousa near Pafos, this new residential project o…
€470,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
3
3
142 m²
Accessed via a shaded private courtyard, Hesperides sky-high glass walls fill the open space…
€1,26M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms
Tsada, Cyprus
4
4
268 m²
This residential project, comprised of luxury villas is placed in an ideal location, blessed…
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms
Tsada, Cyprus
3
3
269 m²
This residential project, comprised of luxury villas is placed in an ideal location, blessed…
€620,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
2
2
90 m²
The generous ground floor apartment is an uninterrupted ergonomic space where the indoor fus…
€845,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Tsada, Cyprus
4
109 m²
3
Luxury residence at 400 meters from the beach, Tsada, Paphos, Cyprus We offer apartments wi…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Tsada, Cyprus
5
325 m²
3
Complex of sea view villas close to a golf course, Tsada, Paphos, Cyprus We offer luxury an…
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Tsada, Cyprus
4
153 m²
2
Complex of villas with a green area close to the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas f…
€645,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
3
3
200 m²
A striking glass bridge leads you to your front door at Amalthia, a beautifully bright villa…
€2,21M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms nearby golf course, with village centre with boutique sto..., with sports ground with tennis academy
Tsada, Cyprus
3
3
200 m²
As geometric on the inside as it is on the outside, Asteria's mezzanine levels create an imp…
€2,16M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Tsada, Cyprus
5
236 m²
3
Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Tsada, Cyprus We offer modern villas wit…
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Tsada, Cyprus
3
142 m²
4
Sea view residence in a quiet area, Mesa Chorio, Paphos, Cyprus We offer apartments with a …
€252,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with terrace, with panoramic windows, with fine finishing
Tsada, Cyprus
5
240 m²
1
Complex of villas close to beaches and places of interest, Tsada, Cyprus We offer villas wi…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Tsada, Cyprus
4
130 m²
2
Complex of villas close to a highway and a golf course, Tsada, Cyprus We offer villas with …
€827,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms
Tsada, Cyprus
3
3
312 m²
This stunning two-level detached villa in Tsada, Pafos area, showcases meticulous craftsmans…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with floor heating, with parking covered, with private pool
Tsada, Cyprus
3
3
203 m²
The space between sky and mountains runs through this house linking the indoor and outdoor l…
€1,99M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
3
3
153 m²
The Villas at Minthis take full advantage of their incredible surroundings, with acclaimed a…
€1,42M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
4
4
238 m²
A striking glass bridge leads you to your front door at Amalthia, a beautifully bright villa…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
2
2
101 m²
The new duplex design is a two level apartment that creates both space and privacy for its i…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
3
3
200 m²
Like the goddess it is named after, Artemis is beautifully connected to nature. its open- pl…
€2,19M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with childrens playground
Tsada, Cyprus
3
3
210 m²
One of the most popular designs at Minthis, Callisto is a modern ode to light. Dual aspect f…
€2,24M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
4
4
260 m²
The Callisto residence is a modern ode to light. Dual aspect folding doors create a breeze-w…
€2,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
3
3
214 m²
Cleone residence has a traditional layout features a ground floor living area with separate …
€2,21M
Recommend
Leave a request
