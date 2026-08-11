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Residential properties for sale in Aradhippou, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale a double apartment in a complex under construction in the prestigious area of Aradi…
$183,079
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa for sale in Larnaca, located in a quiet area of the new AEK stadium, a few minu…
$940,502
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