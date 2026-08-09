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Residential properties for sale in Yeri, Cyprus

;
apartments
58
houses
32
90 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
A modern project is situated in close proximity to Nicosia's esteemed public and private uni…
$330,891
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Apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
Apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Area 335 m²
Three-storey building located in Latsia-Geri, Nicosia.  Within the plot there is a three-sto…
$445,239
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Studio apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$154,080
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
This beautifully home, fully renovated in 2025, is located in a quiet residential area of Ge…
$407,705
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Citio 2 – Villa “Vienna”, Geri, Nicosia — Modern 5-Bedroom Luxury Villa with Pool Citio 2…
$1,50M
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1 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
1 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
One-bedroom house in a huge 711 sq.m. plot in Geri available for Sale. The flat is located i…
$295,116
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1 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$176,907
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4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Fully Renovated 4 bedrooms Detached House in very good location in Geri area. The house is s…
$426,729
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3 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
This exquisite penthouse is a masterpiece of modern elegance and sophistication. Offering un…
$413,614
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Located in Geri, deluxe complex comprises of 6 elegant homes that bring luxury living and re…
$754,692
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4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Contemporary four-bedroom house in Geri for sale. This house is bordered by a large garden a…
$905,631
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Studio apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$154,080
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$291,040
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4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
This spacious home is currently under construction and offers a total covered area of 180 m²…
$394,899
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$279,627
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3 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3-Bedroom House This larger home offers 141 m² of internal space and a total built area of …
$423,936
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
4-Bedroom Detached House Apartments & Living Spaces This upcoming 4-bedroom contemporary de…
$522,055
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3-Bedroom House This elegant home offers 129 m² of internal living space and a total built …
$394,899
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$388,053
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4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
A brand-new unfurnished 4-bedroom semi-detached house, built in 2024, offering modern design…
$435,551
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$180,331
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3 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Nestled in the peaceful Geri area, this cozy 3 bedroom home offers comfortable living on a 2…
$360,435
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
A modern project is situated in close proximity to Nicosia's esteemed public and private uni…
$241,995
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3 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
A modern project is situated in close proximity to Nicosia's esteemed public and private uni…
$371,846
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3 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale:  three-bedroom house located in a peaceful residential neighborhood in Geri, Nicos…
$361,283
VAT
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4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Detached 4 bedroom house for sale in the area of Geri in Nicosia.  The ground floor comprise…
$508,365
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 227 m²
Citio 2 – Villa “Siena”, Geri, Nicosia — Contemporary 4-Bedroom Villa Citio 2 – Villa “Si…
$445,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$359,520
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1 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$176,907
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$279,627
Leave a request
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