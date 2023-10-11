Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Geri, Cyprus

Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Geri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 168 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor con…
€340,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Geri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 168 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor con…
€360,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Geri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor con…
€415,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Geri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 233 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€600,000
