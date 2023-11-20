Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kiti, Cyprus

apartments
9
houses
26
35 properties total found
2 room apartment in Meneou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
This first-floor apartment, located in the tranquil area of Meneou, is a perfect blend of se…
€220,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Meneou, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer differen…
€568,421
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Meneou, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in the peaceful and picturesque village of Pervolia, a few kilometres from the ci…
€155,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Meneou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated complex of villas close to beaches, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer luxury villas with swimm…
€667,590
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Meneou, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a direct access to the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer villas with mos…
€2,70M
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Meneou, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the sea and the airport, Larnaca, Cyprus We …
€892,500
Villa 5 room villa in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Brand new luxury seafront development is situated in Pervolia area of Larnaca, favoured for …
€4,00M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 721 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 721 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€6,45M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 864 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 864 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€6,94M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€4,86M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€5,15M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 713 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 713 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€6,35M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 732 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 732 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€6,68M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 922 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 922 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€6,78M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 676 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€4,54M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€6,77M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€3,42M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€4,24M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 676 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€3,36M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 682 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 682 sq.meters in Larnaka. The semi-basement consists of one bedro…
€4,41M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 127 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€595,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
10 VILLAS FOR INVESTMENT, ACCOMMODATING RESIDENCY REQUIREMENTS AS PER THE CYPRUS CITIZENSHIP…
€5,20M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 135 sq.meters in Larnaka. consists of 3 bedroo…
€2,00M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 478 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 478 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€4,45M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 485 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 485 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€2,70M
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 73 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated …
€206,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 117 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated…
€305,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 251 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€350,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€400,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 640 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€2,50M
