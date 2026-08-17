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Residential properties for sale in Tseri, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Tseri, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Tseri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 324 m²
A share (83.8%) of an incomplete residential development in Tseri. The corresponding share o…
$227,903
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4 bedroom house in Tseri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tseri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
House of 4 bedrooms built in 2003 is for sale in Tseri. It consists of 200sq.m. interior, 10…
$413,163
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