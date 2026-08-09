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Residential properties for sale in Zygi, Cyprus

;
apartments
10
houses
27
37 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Modern residential project in Zygi with private villas, dedicated plots and a quiet atmosphe…
$719,404
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3 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 303 m²
An exclusive Italian-inspired gated community on the serene Zygi seafront, designed to offer…
$1,28M
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4 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 405 m²
An exclusive Italian-inspired gated community on the serene Zygi seafront, designed to offer…
$1,78M
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TekceTekce
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 583 m²
Welcome to the exclusive indoor complex in Italian style, located by the sea in the pictures…
$2,00M
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3 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Modern residential project in Zygi with private villas, dedicated plots and a quiet atmosphe…
$698,751
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Apartment in Zygi, Cyprus
Apartment
Zygi, Cyprus
Spanning across two parcels, the land encompasses an expansive total area of 14,930 square m…
$409,074
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6 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 783 m²
An exclusive Italian-inspired gated community on the serene Zygi seafront, designed to offer…
$4,91M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Exclusive villa located on the southern coast of Cyprus, near Larnaca, offering a perfect ba…
$987,248
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 600 m²
Land 1.327 sq. m. Villa 600 sq. m. Indoor swimming pool working with oxygen - heated- electr…
$2,75M
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1 bedroom apartment in Zygi, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
This charming front line apartment is located in Zygi, Larnaca. Perfectly positioned just ac…
$189,081
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Modern residential project in Zygi with private villas, dedicated plots and a quiet atmosphe…
$695,309
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 486 m²
Four-Bedroom Villa with Premium Finishes and Coastal Elegance This luxurious four-bedroom v…
$1,61M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Exclusive villa located on the southern coast of Cyprus, near Larnaca, offering a perfect ba…
$531,953
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Zygi, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Zygi, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 388 m²
Welcome to the exclusive indoor complex in Italian style, located by the sea in the pictures…
$1,33M
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5 bedroom apartment in Zygi, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Zygi, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 583 m²
Welcome to the exclusive indoor complex in Italian style, located by the sea in the pictures…
$2,00M
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5 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 583 m²
An exclusive Italian-inspired gated community on the serene Zygi seafront, designed to offer…
$2,51M
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4 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
For sale a beautiful seaside villa, located at Zygi  just 20 minutes drive from Limassol and…
$3,42M
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4 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 294 m²
An exclusive Italian-inspired gated community on the serene Zygi seafront, designed to offer…
$1,23M
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 784 m²
Welcome to the exclusive indoor complex in Italian style, located by the sea in the pictures…
$4,48M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Exclusive villa located on the southern coast of Cyprus, near Larnaca, offering a perfect ba…
$531,953
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Exclusive villa located on the southern coast of Cyprus, near Larnaca, offering a perfect ba…
$531,953
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Modern residential project in Zygi with private villas, dedicated plots and a quiet atmosphe…
$676,951
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4 bedroom apartment in Zygi, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Zygi, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 294 m²
Welcome to the exclusive indoor complex in Italian style, located by the sea in the pictures…
$1,01M
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5 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 582 m²
An exclusive Italian-inspired gated community on the serene Zygi seafront, designed to offer…
$2,31M
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3 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Three-Bedroom Villa with Private Garden and Sea Views in Coastal Village Setting This refin…
$1,05M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
6 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 583 m²
An exclusive Italian-inspired gated community on the serene Zygi seafront, designed to offer…
$2,28M
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3 bedroom apartment in Zygi, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Zygi, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 301 m²
Welcome to the exclusive indoor complex in Italian style, located by the sea in the pictures…
$1,03M
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4 bedroom apartment in Zygi, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Zygi, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 405 m²
Welcome to the exclusive indoor complex in Italian style, located by the sea in the pictures…
$1,39M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Exclusive villa located on the southern coast of Cyprus, near Larnaca, offering a perfect ba…
$673,652
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Exclusive villa located on the southern coast of Cyprus, near Larnaca, offering a perfect ba…
$754,955
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

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