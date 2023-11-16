Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Protaras, Cyprus

Villa 4 room villa in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
The boutique residential complex is located within just a few minutes’ walk to the famous Fi…
€950,000
Villa 3 room villa in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
The boutique residential complex is located within just a few minutes’ walk to the famous Fi…
€830,000
Villa 3 room villa in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
This new project of modern luxury villas offers a unique lifestyle of peace and relaxation a…
€614,000
Villa 3 room villa in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
This new project of modern luxury villas offers a unique lifestyle of peace and relaxation a…
€594,000
Villa 3 room villa in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
A beautifully bright and modern three bedroom detached villa situated on a quiet ridge overl…
€1,10M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale villa of 375 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€2,50M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa for sale, located within walking distance from Nissi Avenue, large 4 *6 swimming pool,…
€850,000
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 777 m²
Number of floors 4
With an enviable position overlooking the pretty seaside of Protaras, Mansion San Elias coul…
€3,20M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a three-bedroom villa with a private pool and a roof garden, in the area of Сavo Gr…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 140 sq.meters in Protaras. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€1,50M
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 165 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 131 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€400,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 162 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€466,140
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€670,000
Apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered in Protaras, Cyprus
Apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered
Protaras, Cyprus
Area 64 m²
For sale under construction office in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, with 50 sq.m. cove…
€150,000
Apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered in Protaras, Cyprus
Apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered
Protaras, Cyprus
Area 63 m²
For sale under construction office in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, with 50 sq.m. cove…
€150,000
Apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered in Protaras, Cyprus
Apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered
Protaras, Cyprus
Area 60 m²
For sale under construction office in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, with 50 sq.m. cove…
€150,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 185 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 185 sq.m. covered interio…
€440,000
1 room apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered in Protaras, Cyprus
1 room apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
For sale under construction one bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, wit…
€160,000
1 room apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered in Protaras, Cyprus
1 room apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 105 m²
For sale under construction one bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, wit…
€160,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Protaras, Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
One bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Ipsonas - Limassol Province, with 50 sq…
€140,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
Two bedroom new apartment for sale in Erimi - Limassol province, with 80 sq.m. interiors and…
€169,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Protaras, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 27 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Panthea - Limassol province, wi…
€650,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with water system, with park in Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with water system, with park
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 101 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom  apartment in Stratigou Timagia avenue- Larnaka prov…
€160,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with water system, with park in Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with water system, with park
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 135 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom  apartment in Stratigou Timagia avenue- Larnaka prov…
€180,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with water system, with park in Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with water system, with park
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 102 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom  apartment in Stratigou Timagia avenue- Larnaka prov…
€180,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 97 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Kato Polemidia - Limassol Province, wit…
€198,500
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with basement in Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with basement
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Three bedroom ground floor under construction apartment for sale in Deryneia - Famagusta pro…
€180,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, with 1…
€526,110
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room in Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 174 m²
Three bedroom under construction duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Limassol Pro…
€872,700
