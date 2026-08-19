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Residential properties for sale in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus

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Dromolaxia
26
31 property total found
5 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
An impressive five-bedroom detached villa in the quiet residential area of Kiti, Larnaca, se…
$659,745
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Located in the picturesque and quiet village of Kiti, this residential complex embodies the …
$297,044
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3 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
This spacious 3-bedroom maisonette delivers a balanced lifestyle combining contemporary desi…
$347,234
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Languages
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Located in the picturesque and quiet village of Kiti, this residential complex embodies the …
$273,747
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5 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 282 m²
An impressive five-bedroom detached villa in the quiet residential area of Kiti, Larnaca, se…
$729,192
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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6 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 649 m²
A house in Larnaca. Plot is 5376 sq. m. Covered areas of the house are 649 sq. m. Paved yard…
$2,12M
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Located in the picturesque and quiet village of Kiti, this residential complex embodies the …
$203,854
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2 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
An amazing brand new apartment in Meneou area, Larnaca. The property is in a private resort …
$247,898
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3 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Located in the picturesque and quiet village of Kiti, this residential complex embodies the …
$343,639
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4 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Four-Bedroom Villa – Modern Elegance with Coastal Views This four-bedroom villa is designed …
$549,788
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
This contemporary 2-bedroom maisonette offers a refined blend of modern comfort and traditio…
$289,362
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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5 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 278 m²
This modern style complex is situated 3km from Larnaca and offers easy access to the highway…
$606,087
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5 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 282 m²
An impressive five-bedroom detached villa in the quiet residential area of Kiti, Larnaca, se…
$717,618
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Charming detached three-bedroom bungalow in MeneuThis wonderful detached three-bedroom bunga…
$430,151
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5 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
An impressive five-bedroom detached villa in the quiet residential area of Kiti, Larnaca, se…
$636,596
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Beautiful 2 levels house in Meneou. 3 km to the Airport. 1 km to the beach. 2 master bedroo…
$377,749
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1 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Located in the picturesque and quiet village of Kiti, this residential complex embodies the …
$279,571
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3 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Located in Dromolaxia, a quiet residential suburb of Larnaca, just 15 minutes from the city …
$625,710
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4 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Complex  is the location for 21, three/four bedroom homes that come with options for custom …
$548,365
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4 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Modern house is located in a quiet cul-de-sac within a purely low-rise residential neighbour…
$679,187
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3 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
This charming 3 bedroom villa, located in the picturesque village of Meneu, near Larnaca, is…
$1,01M
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3 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Beautiful two-story property for sale, featuring a spacious veranda and a stunning garden. T…
$462,979
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
Four-Bedroom Villa – Modern Elegance with Coastal Views This four-bedroom villa is designed …
$549,788
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Located in Dromolaxia, a quiet residential suburb of Larnaca, just 15 minutes from the city …
$725,689
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2 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Located in the picturesque and quiet village of Kiti, this residential complex embodies the …
$331,991
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5 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 238 m²
Modern new project located in  Dromolaxia /Kiti area. The project consists of 8 houses. Key …
$725,258
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5 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
An impressive five-bedroom detached villa in the quiet residential area of Kiti, Larnaca, se…
$572,937
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 269 m²
A House for sale with three bedrooms, in a quiet suburb of Larnaca. The house is built of hi…
$439,830
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MySpace Real Estate
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4 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
4-Bedroom House The four-bedroom house is thoughtfully crafted to offer a refined balance of…
$681,737
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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5 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Five-Bedroom Villa – Grand Mediterranean Living The five-bedroom villa is the crown jewel of…
$607,660
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

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