Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Agia Marinouda

Residential properties for sale in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus

1 property total found
Villa 5 room villa in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
The luxury villas are located on a superb hilltop location with panoramic sea views in a pri…
€1,65M

Properties features in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir