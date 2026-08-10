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Residential properties for sale in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus

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apartments
45
houses
33
78 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
1-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$343,258
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 2
2-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$694,606
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Floor 2
3-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$878,370
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 2
2-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$574,408
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Floor 3
4-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$1,75M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
1-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$349,037
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1
2-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$577,875
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
1-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$349,499
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
In the heart of the demanded and dynamically developing Geroskipu district, a closed residen…
$577,875
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4 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Experience an exceptional level of modern living in this spacious four-bedroom, four-bathroo…
$1,73M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Modern detached villa, under construction in the quiet area of Ayia Marinuda. The …
$696,942
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4 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 406 m²
Experience luxury living in Agia Marinouda, Paphos, with elegant apartments, flathouses, pen…
$1,85M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Experience modern living in this exclusive collection of 4 detached 3-bedroom villas situate…
$576,071
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4 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Enjoy contemporary living in this exceptional four-bedroom ground-floor apartment, located w…
$1,02M
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2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Located in the quiet area of Agia Marinuda, just a few minutes from the center of Paphos, th…
$562,949
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3 bedroom house in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Modern Villas for Sale in Agia Marinouda, Paphos – Near Elea Golf. Discover another exceptio…
$568,411
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2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Enjoy a lifestyle defined by quality, comfort, and contemporary design in this elegant groun…
$668,110
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3 bedroom house in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
An exclusive collection of 15 luxury three-bedroom villas in the sought-after residential ar…
$641,021
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Three-Bedroom Villa – Modern Comfort Meets Sustainable Living This exclusive three-bedroom v…
$553,739
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Experience modern living in this exclusive collection of 4 detached 3-bedroom villas situate…
$559,909
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2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
This stylish new two-bedroom first-floor apartment is now available in an exclusive resident…
$674,974
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3 bedroom house in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
A Fantastic development of 3 or 4 bedroom detached & 3bedroom semi-detached residences in a …
$811,680
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2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Experience contemporary Mediterranean living in one of Paphos' most desirable residential ar…
$426,177
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Discover luxurious hillside living with breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean Se…
$782,085
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4 bedroom house in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
4 bedroom house all on one level with an internal covered area of 240m2 plus and additional …
$1,00M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
4-Bedroom Modern Villa – Agia Marinouda, Paphos Located in the peaceful and sought-after ar…
$1,66M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Located in the quiet area of Agia Marinuda, just a few minutes from the center of Paphos, th…
$850,107
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3 bedroom house in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
A Fantastic development of 3 or 4 bedroom detached & 3bedroom semi-detached residences in a …
$573,634
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1 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Experience contemporary luxury living in Agia Marinouda, Paphos, within an exceptional resid…
$345,953
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2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Located in the quiet area of Agia Marinuda, just a few minutes from the center of Paphos, th…
$565,342
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