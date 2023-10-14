Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Chloraka, Cyprus

apartments
24
houses
14
38 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas close to the coast, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer furnished vil…
€700,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea at 660 meters from the beach…
€615,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a swimming pool and a parking, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer apartments w…
€170,000
4 room apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Discover the epitome of comfortable and spacious living, ideally situated in the sought-afte…
€325,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
New low-rise residence close to the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer comfortable and spacious…
€230,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with panoramic windows in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view near the beach, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer spacious …
€590,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
New gated residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view of the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus …
€620,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villa with swimming pools at 900 meters from the beach, Chloraka, Paphos, Cyp…
€560,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villa with picturesque views near the beach and the center of Paphos, Chloraka, C…
€399,000
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Lift in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Lift
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern villas with swimming pools at 300 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer vil…
€1,33M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view near the beach, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas, c…
€504,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence at 100 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer spacious villas with …
€1,75M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique residence at 200 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer modern villas with a…
€610,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 7
Luxury apartments and villas in a gated residence with swimming pools, Chloraka, Cyprus The…
€210,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 377 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury beachfront villas with swimming pools and gardens, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas …
€1,43M
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Lift in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Lift
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas at 300 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas with swimmin…
€2,53M
4 room apartment with terrace, with first coastline, with Pool in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 room apartment with terrace, with first coastline, with Pool
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 3
Beachfront complex of villas, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas with swimming pools. Locati…
€1,96M
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury residence at 200 meters from the sea, close to the center of Paphos, Chloraka, Cyprus…
€770,000
4 room apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Discover the epitome of comfortable and spacious living, ideally situated in the sought-afte…
€330,000
2 room apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Discover the epitome of comfortable and spacious living, ideally situated in the sought-afte…
€235,000
Villa 3 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Perched on a hillside with panoramic sea views, the three-storey residence is perfect for en…
€440,000
3 room apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
The modern apartment complex in Pafos has a good potential on the local real estate market. …
€395,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Welcome to this stunning project of private villas located in a picturesque suburb of Pafos,…
€615,000
Villa 3 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Welcome to this stunning project of private villas located in a picturesque suburb of Pafos,…
€530,000
Villa 5 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 357 m²
This luxury project is a boutique collection of stylish contemporary private residences situ…
€1,43M
3 room apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
One of the most exclusive apartment projects in Pafos boasts a contemporary signature design…
€620,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Nestled in the idyllic suburb of Chloraka, this one-of-a-kind property offers modern living …
€545,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale apartment of 128 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floo…
€440,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 156 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€448,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 171 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€770,000
