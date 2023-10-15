Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Strovolos, Cyprus

apartments
80
houses
23
103 properties total found
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with terraces and gardens on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offe…
€900,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a parking, Nicosia, Cyprus We offer modern and spacious apartments with …
€434,000
1 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
From an exclusive area of Cyprus Cape Town Lofts offers a beautifully designed development l…
€156,098
2 room apartment with terrace, with city view, with kitchen in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, with city view, with kitchen
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern low-rise residence in the most prestigious area of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
€258,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence with a parking in a prestigious area, near the center of Nicosia, Cyprus W…
€145,000
Villa 9 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 9 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 900 m²
Set in a perfect location in Engomi area of Nicosia, near the Japanese Embassy just in the m…
€12,00M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with trenajer in Strovolos, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with trenajer
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
The luxurious residential complex offers ready-made luxury residences of 11 apartments with …
€451,000
1 room studio apartment with parking, with furniture, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with parking, with furniture, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
The complex is located in the prestigious Strovolos district of Nicosia. This city is known …
€151,000
4 room apartment with furnishings in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 room apartment with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 137 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 137 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€360,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 98 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€215,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€145,000
4 room apartment with furnishings in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 room apartment with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 259 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 259 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€550,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€280,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€180,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€270,000
4 room apartment with furnishings in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 room apartment with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 162 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€405,000
4 room apartment with furnishings in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 room apartment with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 162 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 162 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€395,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale 2-bedroom apartments in an elite complex under construction in the center of Nicosi…
€335,000
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with Storeroom in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with Storeroom
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment for sale in a complex under construction in Chryseleus (Chryseleousa), Strovolos, …
€162,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in the Acropolis area off Athalassa avenue
€258,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with Storeroom in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with Storeroom
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 2 bedroom apartment with 2 bathrooms in a new complex under construction, in Strovo…
€195,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with Storeroom in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with Storeroom
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartment for sale in a residential complex under construction in Strovolos, Nicosia. High-q…
€385,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with Storeroom in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with Storeroom
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale new 2-bedroom apartment on the ground floor in area Strovolos. This apartment has e…
€240,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale 2 bedroom apartment within the city, Dasoupolis area, overlooking Asalassa Park in…
€275,000
Mansion 4 bedrooms with Residence and citizenship, with VillaCyprus, with LuxuriousNicosia in Strovolos, Cyprus
Mansion 4 bedrooms with Residence and citizenship, with VillaCyprus, with LuxuriousNicosia
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 7 722 m²
Number of floors 2
GOLDEN HOME 2 Project Code: LH42 Luxurious Villa with four bedrooms. Luxurious vill…
€230,000
Villa 4 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 692 m²
Number of floors 1
GOLDEN HOME 1 Project Code: LH42 Luxurious Villa with four bedrooms. DESCRIPTION …
€250,000
Apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
Apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Floor 34/34
360 Nicosia: The tallest building in Nicosia. A New Generation of Living An upgraded c…
€970,000
Apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered in Strovolos, Cyprus
Apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 96 m²
For sale under construction office in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, with 80 sq.m. cove…
€210,000
Apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered in Strovolos, Cyprus
Apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 94 m²
For sale under construction office in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, with 76 sq.m. cove…
€210,000
Apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered in Strovolos, Cyprus
Apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 96 m²
For sale under construction office in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, with 80 sq.m. cove…
€210,000
