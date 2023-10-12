Residential properties for sale in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

UAE
91 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3
3
128 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€500,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2
2
95 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€370,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2
2
108 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€340,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1
1
69 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€295,000
Recommend
4 room house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4
225 m²
Stunning villa with 4 bedrooms for sale in a great place Geroskipu. This villa is within wal…
€425,000
Recommend
3 room house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3
177 m²
2
This exclusive complex consists of seventeen separate apartments, each of which is a two-sto…
€460,000
Recommend
3 room house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3
137 m²
Modern semi-detached house with 3 bedrooms in Geroskipu in the area of Paphos. The house is …
€330,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2
1
95 m²
This project is a remarkable modern development that showcases a unique and sophisticated de…
€467,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1
1
66 m²
This project is a remarkable modern development that showcases a unique and sophisticated de…
€275,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1
1
63 m²
This retirement village in a picturesque suburb of Pafos is a unique concept for Cyprus, off…
€210,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3
2
154 m²
This retirement village in a picturesque suburb of Pafos is a unique concept for Cyprus, off…
€420,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2
2
94 m²
This retirement village in a picturesque suburb of Pafos is a unique concept for Cyprus, off…
€295,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1
1
63 m²
This retirement village in a picturesque suburb of Pafos is a unique concept for Cyprus, off…
€210,000
Recommend
Apartment 1 bathroom
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1
53 m²
This retirement village in a picturesque suburb of Pafos is a unique concept for Cyprus, off…
€170,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3
3
188 m²
This project is where luxury living reaches new heights. The development comprises luxury mo…
€770,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3
3
188 m²
This project is where luxury living reaches new heights. The development comprises luxury mo…
€700,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4
150 m²
2
New complex of villas at 900 meters from the beach, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer two-storey …
€680,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2
54 m²
3
New low-rise residence close to the city center, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer apartments wit…
€183,750
Recommend
4 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
5
320 m²
3
Luxury residence with a panoramic view near the beach, in the prestigious area of Yeroskipou…
€850,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
5
360 m²
3
Complex of sea view villas at 150 meters from the beaches, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer vill…
€1,85M
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with panoramic windows
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4
121 m²
2
Residential complex close to the beach and places of interest, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer …
€315,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3
118 m²
6
Low-rise residence with a parking, Yeroskipou, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking spac…
€275,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
6
375 m²
2
Complex of two-storey villas with swimming pools and garden close to the beach, Geroskipou, …
€1,60M
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
5
235 m²
2
Complex of luxury villas with gardens near the sea, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer villas with…
€495,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4
180 m²
2
Residence in a quiet premium residential area, close to the beach, Yeroskipou, Paphos, Cypru…
€395,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4
155 m²
2
Residence in a quiet premium residential area, close to the beach, Yeroskipou, Paphos, Cypru…
€350,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2
2
91 m²
A unique residential gem, this property consists of just 9 exclusive apartments distributed …
€275,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1
1
65 m²
A unique residential gem, this property consists of just 9 exclusive apartments distributed …
€175,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1
1
66 m²
A unique residential gem, this property consists of just 9 exclusive apartments distributed …
€190,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with property features coming soon
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3
2
139 m²
Facilities: Large communal swimming pool enhances the property, promoting a sense of communi…
€500,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
