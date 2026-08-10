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Residential properties for sale in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

;
apartments
686
houses
331
1 017 properties total found
Apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Luxury Studio Apartment on the Third Floor – Geroskipou, Paphos Experience contemporary Med…
$226,240
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Experience contemporary Mediterranean living in one of Paphos' most desirable residential ar…
$449,018
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3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa in the sought-after Geroskipou area of Paphos. Set on …
$535,645
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Experience contemporary Mediterranean living in one of Paphos' most desirable residential ar…
$449,018
Leave a request
Apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Luxury Studio Apartment on the Third Floor – Geroskipou, Paphos Experience contemporary Med…
$229,703
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Experience contemporary Mediterranean living in one of Paphos' most desirable residential ar…
$444,401
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Experience contemporary Mediterranean living in one of Paphos' most desirable residential ar…
$444,401
Leave a request
Apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Luxury Studio Apartment on the Third Floor – Geroskipou, Paphos Experience contemporary Med…
$229,703
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Luxury 1-Bedroom Apartment on the 3rd floor in block C , in Geroskipou, Paphos Experience c…
$337,052
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1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Luxury 1-Bedroom Apartment on the 3rd floor in block C , in Geroskipou, Paphos Experience c…
$337,052
Leave a request
Apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Luxury Studio Apartment on the Third Floor – Geroskipou, Paphos Experience contemporary Med…
$226,240
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
In the picturesque heart of Geroskipou is an exclusive collection of 19 villas with three be…
$626,183
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4 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
Located in the heart of the tourist area, just a few minutes walk from the sea, the project …
$921,846
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4 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Seaside Villa in Paphos Experience contemporary coastal living in this exc…
$1,05M
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5 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
High spec five bedroom villa in a quiet area or Geroskipou, offering quick and easy access t…
$885,349
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1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Located in the picturesque suburb of Paphos, this retirement village is a truly unique conce…
$266,957
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Elegant 3-Bedroom Villas in Geroskipou, Paphos Set in the charming and tranquil area of Ger…
$692,137
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
This modern residential project in the heart of Geroskipou presents a limited collection of …
$451,828
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Located in a prestigious area of Paphos, this stylish 2 bedroom apartment offers contemporar…
$426,711
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2 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Surrounded by orchards and ensconced within landscaped gardens, The Grove comprises of two a…
$324,982
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International Property Alerts
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English
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
This thoughtfully designed development features three elegant buildings with just 57 apartme…
$409,922
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3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Modern Elegance in Yeroskipou. Tucked away in the serene yet vibrant area of Yeroskipou, Th…
$441,797
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
This thoughtfully designed development features three elegant buildings with just 57 apartme…
$409,922
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale: modern apartment under construction in the prestigious area of Geroskipu. This ele…
$330,091
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Modern Villas in Geroskipou, Paphos 2-3 Bedrooms Discover contemporary Mediterranean livin…
$854,078
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
3-Bedroom Villa Each villa has been thoughtfully designed with contemporary architecture th…
$898,428
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Dive into the luxury and peacefulness of this property, where flaming sunsets and turquoise …
$1,61M
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1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/2
This modern one-bedroom apartment offers 54 square meters of thoughtful interior space and i…
$332,231
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Apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Discover Adonidos Gardens in Geroskipou, Paphosluxurious yet affordable apartments near Elea…
$300,519
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2 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
This beautifully renovated 2-bedroom townhouse in Geroskipou offers modern comfort and Medit…
$259,986
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
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