Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Lakatamia

Residential properties for sale in Lakatamia, Cyprus

apartments
7
houses
5
12 properties total found
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Lakatamia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer spacious and luxury vill…
€656,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Lakatamia, Cyprus
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 345 sq.meters in Nicosia. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
€530,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with appliances in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with appliances
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 890 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is an exclusive three-storey house built on two plots, in the construction of which…
€700,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with heating in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with heating
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 2
New house for sale in the area of Anthoupolis, Nicosia. The latest modern building material…
€295,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with veranda in Lakatamia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with veranda
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Two bedroom resale apartment for sale in Kapparis - Famagusta province. The apartment consis…
€165,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with basement, with water system in Lakatamia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with basement, with water system
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 92 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Deryneia - Famagusta province, on the f…
€135,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with basement, with water system in Lakatamia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with basement, with water system
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 92 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Deryneia - Famagusta province, on the s…
€135,000
Cottage 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with garden, with basement in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Cottage 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with garden, with basement
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
Two-storey semi-detached unfinished two-bedroom house with basement for sale, in a quiet and…
€166,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with water system, with storage room in Lakatamia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with water system, with storage room
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
One bedroom apartment for sale in Agioi Omologites - Nicosia province, on the 4th floor of a…
€135,000
Room 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Room 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
detached two-bedroom ground floor house in Kokkines - Larnaca province, with 110 sq.m in 170…
€135,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Lakatamia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 63 m²
One bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Kato Polemidia - Limassol Province, wit…
€137,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Lakatamia, Cyprus
3 room cottage with furnishings
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Nicosia. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
€210,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir