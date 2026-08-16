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Residential properties for sale in Lakatameia, Cyprus

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apartments
228
houses
62
290 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Modern project located in Lakatamia, Nicosia. The project consists of 12 apartments. Key Fea…
$244,996
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3 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
A cozy three-bedroom apartment is now available for sale in a quiet location in Lakatameia. …
$256,300
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4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 403 m²
The house is located in an idyllic location on the shores of Manglis Lake and bordering the …
$1,05M
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Located in a quiet neighborhood of Lakatamia with easy access to the new highway, this well-…
$395,888
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4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
A beautiful detached house with swimming pool in Archangelos. Located next to a green area w…
$790,911
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3 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Luxury project located in Lakatamia, Nicosia. The project consists of only 4 apartments.  Ke…
$301,706
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Discover your new home in the peaceful and privileged area of Lakatamia. The complex consist…
$419,523
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4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 266 m²
The house is located in an idyllic location on the shores of Manglis Lake and bordering the …
$938,469
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Cozy two-bedroom flat for sale in Lakatamia, currently under construction. This stylish prop…
$230,442
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1 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
For sale under construction one bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, wit…
$140,138
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4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
A family-friendly house is available for Sale in Archaggelos. Located near Archaggelou Micha…
$1,42M
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3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale, 3-bedroom house in Lakatamia (Stelmek) A modern property under construction, of…
$405,089
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3 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Luxury project located in Lakatamia, Nicosia. The project consists of only 4 apartments.  Ke…
$415,558
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Modern 2 bedroom flat 83㎡ with a spacious 23㎡ balcony, ideally located near Grammiko Park …
$232,805
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Modern project in Archangelos, with easy access to the motorway and the city center, close t…
$247,548
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Studio apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Area 43 m²
New luxury destination project of Pafos, where elegance and tranquility meets comfort, harmo…
$211,534
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1 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Nestled in the peaceful Lakatamia suburb of Nicosia, this one bedroom apartment is part of …
$147,719
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3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For Sale – 3-Bedroom Modern Villa in Lakatamia, Nicosia This contemporary 3-bedroom, 3-ba…
$330,945
VAT
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3 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Luxury project located in Lakatamia, Nicosia. The project consists of only 4 apartments.  Ke…
$290,321
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
A unique complex in Lakatamia area of Nicosia. Located close to private schools and universi…
$275,974
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
A new project is located in Lakatamia area, Nicosia.  This 2-storey building consist of 15 m…
$256,794
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5 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
A house on two levels in Lakatamia, Nicosia.The ground floor has an area of 154sqm and compr…
$306,921
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Presenting a modern 2 bedroom apartment under construction in Lakatamia. Set in a highly con…
$219,806
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4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 395 m²
A house in Archangelos/Anthoupoli, Nicosia. The property offers easy access to all the neces…
$596,135
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
A modern project in Archangelos, Nicosia. It is located in a quiet, residential area, close …
$278,590
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3 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
A charming apartment located in Anthoupoli is available for sale. It offers optimized layout…
$253,800
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
A modern project in Archangelos, Nicosia. It is located in a quiet, residential area, close …
$270,326
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Villa 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$489,919
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
A unique complex in Lakatamia area of Nicosia. Located close to private schools and universi…
$250,464
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Discover contemporary living in this brand new 2 bedroom penthouse, designed for those who a…
$254,077
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