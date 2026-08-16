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Residential properties for sale in Aradippou, Cyprus

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apartments
663
houses
27
690 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$193,977
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment is designed for those w…
$421,900
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1 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$189,127
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$208,525
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MySpace Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$198,826
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$184,278
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$482,517
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MySpace Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/3
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment is designed for those w…
$269,143
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1 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$203,676
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MySpace Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$295,815
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$457,058
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MySpace Real Estate
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$461,907
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2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
This elegant residential complex is a state-of-the-art two- and three-bedroom apartment loca…
$257,553
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2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
This project is located in Larnaca, just 2 km to metropolis Mall, in addition to many amenit…
$330,891
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
An elegant penthouse featuring high-quality finishes, private parking, and dedicated storage…
$360,435
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2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
Modern Living in Larnaca’s Emerging Residential Hub This 2-bedroom apartment is set within …
$325,211
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$754,955
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MySpace Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
A beautiful project located in Aradippou area in Larnaca. This project has very easy access …
$308,492
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2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
A new residential project. The project is located in the very exclusive and prestigious urba…
$285,644
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2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Spacious penthouse flat with 2beds plus space for 2 extra rooms on the roof, and a large sp…
$295,438
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1 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
This contemporary residential project in a new, quiet neighborhood of Aradippou offers thoug…
$193,808
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1 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
A 2-building gated complex comprising of 18 apartments, a playground and a gym. Designed by …
$230,442
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2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 3
This 2 bedroom apartment located in the highly sought-after area of Aradippou, Larnaca, offe…
$301,982
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 3
This modern 2-bedroom apartment is located in the highly sought-after area of Aradippou, Lar…
$307,789
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MySpace Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
This 2-bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Larnaca offers the perfect combination of space, comf…
$319,404
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MySpace Real Estate
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3 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
This is a new residential project. The project is located in the very exclusive and prestigi…
$295,438
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1 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
A stylish one-bedroom apartment on the second floor of a modern, high-quality off-plan devel…
$180,028
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2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
Just as waves shape the shore, the architecture  is crafted to shape the moves of your livin…
$278,894
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2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
Set within this contemporary residential development in Aradippou, the apartment offers a mo…
$319,305
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
This remarkable sami-detached home in Aradippou offers a generous 260 m² property area on a …
$366,344
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