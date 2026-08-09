Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Mandrion
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Koinoteta Mandrion, Cyprus

;
apartments
74
houses
19
93 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
This is a modern 2-bedroom semi-detached house surrounded by beautiful landscapes in the vil…
$386,028
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes i…
$391,789
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
This apartment is located in a quiet area of ​​Mandria in Paphos, close to the sea. The proj…
$221,307
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
fantastic off-plan apartment located in the charming area of Mandria Pafou. This ground-floo…
$342,519
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes i…
$403,313
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mandria, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to acquire a stunning 4-bedroom villa within …
$556,518
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
This is a Mediterranean designed 3-bedroom villa for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes…
$449,406
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
This is a modern 2-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes i…
$362,981
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes i…
$437,882
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes i…
$391,789
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes i…
$403,313
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes i…
$391,789
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
This is a Mediterranean designed 3-bedroom villa for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes…
$466,690
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Located in an exceptional seafront development that offers one and two-bedroom apartments an…
$360,435
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
A fantastic opportunity to acquire a beautifully renovated two-bedroom ground-floor apartmen…
$316,754
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
This is a modern 2-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes i…
$362,981
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes i…
$403,313
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house surrounded by beautiful landscapes in the vil…
$403,313
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
This property is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful lan…
$391,789
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes i…
$391,789
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes i…
$403,313
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
This is a Mediterranean designed 3-bedroom villa for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes…
$466,690
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
This property is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful lan…
$437,882
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes i…
$403,313
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes i…
$403,313
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
This is a Mediterranean designed 3-bedroom villa for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes…
$466,690
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
This is located in an exceptional seafront development that offers one and two-bedroom apart…
$348,617
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
This property is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful lan…
$391,789
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
In the picturesque village of Mandria, located west of Paphos, is a charming project that of…
$439,639
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house surrounded by beautiful landscapes in the vil…
$437,882
Leave a request

Properties features in Koinoteta Mandrion, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go