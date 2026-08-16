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Residential properties for sale in Koinoteta Chloraka, Cyprus

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Chloraka
614
614 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
This chamber project of modern villas is located in one of the long-established residential …
$1,02M
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4 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 334 m²
Four bedroom luxury bungalow located in lower Chloraka walking distance to the beach.  In qu…
$1,53M
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4 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
This amazing project consist of 5 villas and is set in in the coastal area of Chlorakas (Paf…
$2,06M
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2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/3
This project is 32 flawlessly designed apartments, each offering ideal layouts and stunning …
$647,773
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
1 Bedroom Apartment. …
$268,307
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
An exclusive project comprising of 8 modern apartments.Located in Chloraka, in Melanosarea n…
$415,603
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
CIRVIS — Modern Two-Bedroom Apartments in Paphos The two-bedroom apartments at CIRVIS off…
$398,988
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3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
ABOUT THE PROPERTY Luxurious, detached villa located in the tranquil area of Chloraka, P…
$564,638
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
The ultra-modern project is an address that will take your breath away the moment you enter.…
$1,66M
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Chloraka, Cyprus
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Contemporary One-Bedroom Semi-Detached townhouse for Refined Coastal Living in Paphos Disco…
$524,512
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3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
For sale: A beautifully renovated detached villa in the sought-after area of Chlorakas. Offe…
$580,153
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chloraka, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2
Studio Apartment. …
$205,511
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Elegant 3-Bedroom Villa with Panoramic Sea Views – Chloraka, Paphos This 3-bedroom villa com…
$641,990
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 2
2 Bedroom Apartment. Equal attention has been given to the acoustic environment. Full-height…
$381,724
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
LUXURY THREE BEDROOM VILLA WITH UNOBSTRUCTED SEA VIEWS!!! This luxurious villa is located…
$955,851
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3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
An exclusive project comprising of 8 modern apartments.Located in Chloraka, in Melanosarea n…
$531,048
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
For sale is a stunning detached villa completed in 2024, offering a modern design and comfor…
$920,953
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Apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
Apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Discover an exceptional investment opportunity in Chloraka, Paphos. A stunning piece of lan…
$9,22M
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2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Luxury hilltop residences located in Chloraka just a short walk from the coastline and the s…
$494,346
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3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
ABOUT THE PROPERTY Luxurious, detached villa located in the tranquil area of Chloraka, P…
$564,638
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1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
Description of object: Cirvis Residences is a gated residential development in Lower Chlorak…
$416,791
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 BEDROOM HOUSE – MODERN COASTAL LIVING WITH PRIVATE POOL This beautifully designed 3-bedroo…
$751,880
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Nestled in the heart of Chloraka, this exclusive gated development offers a resort-style lif…
$429,607
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1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Experience modern Mediterranean living in this exclusive collection of 20 residences in Chlo…
$282,313
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5 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 357 m²
The collection of these luxury private residences is situated at an exceptional town locatio…
$2,24M
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3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
For sale is a spacious detached villa in the peaceful area of Chlorakas. This well-maintaine…
$869,363
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5 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 263 m²
This luxurious bespoke villa is situated just 300 meters from the sea shore in a highly soug…
$1,58M
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2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Modern Boutique Complex in Paphos – 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments Discover a stylish new residen…
$417,141
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3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/2
This spacious 3-bedroom apartment is designed for elevated coastal living, offering generous…
$455,748
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Nestled in the picturesque village of Chloraka, just minutes from the vibrant heart of Papho…
$211,534
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English

Property types in Koinoteta Chloraka

apartments
houses

Properties features in Koinoteta Chloraka, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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