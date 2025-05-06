Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus

apartments
195
houses
34
229 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/3
The latest upcoming development designed to offer unparalleled luxury and comfort. Located i…
$322,690
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
Premium Features & Specifications Italian-Made Kitchens – Elegant, functional, and built to …
$322,690
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1
Modern Apartments in a Contemporary Residential Project in Ypsonas, Limassol Welcome to a f…
$311,368
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2
Modern Apartments in a Contemporary Residential Project in Ypsonas, Limassol Welcome to a f…
$317,029
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
Premium Features & Specifications Italian-Made Kitchens – Elegant, functional, and built to …
$311,368
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2
Premium Features & Specifications Italian-Made Kitchens – Elegant, functional, and built to …
$317,029
3 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 3
Premium Features & Specifications Italian-Made Kitchens – Elegant, functional, and built to …
$520,833
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3
Premium Features & Specifications Italian-Made Kitchens – Elegant, functional, and built to …
$328,351
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
This Residence embodies a blend of refined aesthetics and functionality that extends to ever…
$283,062
1 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
Premium Features & Specifications Italian-Made Kitchens – Elegant, functional, and built to …
$322,690
1 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
This Residence embodies a blend of refined aesthetics and functionality that extends to ever…
$192,482
1 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 2
This project is a modern two-story residential building located in Ypsonas, Limassol. It fea…
$260,417
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
4-bedroom house in the village of Ypsonas. Ypsonas is a very attractive place to stay with a…
$646,021
3 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 3
ONE LINEAR COMPLEX OF 8 LUXURIOUS HOUSES. EACH HOUSE IS UNIQUE IN ITS OWN WAY. THEY ALL CONS…
$509,511
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3
2+ bedroom apartment on roof-3rd floor with amazing sea view of kitchen window and alphamega…
$384,964
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/3
This Residence is meticulously designed to offer spacious, innovative, and functional apartm…
$283,062
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Ypsonas, Limassol. Key Features Large plot 1,830 sq.m 1-en suit…
$1,03M
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/3
The residence is designed to offer spacious, functional and revolutionary apartments in Ypso…
$326,087
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
This project is a modern two-story residential building located in Ypsonas, Limassol. It fea…
$271,739
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Luxurious 4-bedroom villa with a sea view situated in Ypsonas area of Limassol city. The hou…
$1,26M
2 room apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 107 m²
$203,995
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
A new development located in Ypsonas area of Limassol. Located very close to the only mall c…
$702,959
3 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Floor 2
This is a unique project that combines architectural excellence, the beauty of nature, and t…
$566,123
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/3
The residence is designed to offer spacious, functional and revolutionary apartments in Ypso…
$314,764
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
Located in a peaceful family neighborhood in Limassol, this exclusive project features two e…
$560,462
3 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
A beautiful contemporary development designed with exceptional architecture and discerning t…
$308,416
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
A new residential building located in the up-and-coming village of Ypsonas area. Ideal locat…
$291,911
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Detached 4 bedroom villa for sale in Ypsonas area, Limassol. The villa has a swimming pool, …
$2,28M
1 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/3
This new residential building offers one and two- bedroom apartments, all located in the up-…
$225,317
2 room apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment under construction with roof garden for sale in Kolossi - Li…
$185,183
