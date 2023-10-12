Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Latsia, Cyprus

4 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Latsia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a new building in the Latsia area, 5 minutes by car to the M…
€185,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with Storeroom in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with Storeroom
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in the off-plan stage (construction will begin after the conclusion of the sa…
€773,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Latsia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale 2 bedroom apartments in Latsia, modern complex, air conditioning!
€185,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 347 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 2-storey villa of 347 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
€1,20M
