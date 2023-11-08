Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

apartments
8
houses
6
14 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Ayia Napa, Cypru…
€450,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Ayia Napa, Cyprus We offer vill…
€535,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 3
New villas on the beachfront in a residential complex with a port, a shopping area and a spo…
€4,60M
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, in the center of Ayi…
€740,000
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Ayia Napa, Cyprus We offer moder…
€3,35M
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 2
Serviced apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a garden, in the center of Ayia …
€272,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury apartments in the best residential complex with a port, a shopping area and a sports …
€1,70M
Villa 4 room villa in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 346 m²
The Resort is a unique project of 41 luxury villas on a rare and exclusive location. This pr…
€2,40M
Villa Villa in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
€715,000
Apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
€715,000
Villa Villa in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
€2,15M
Villa 6 room villa in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 504 m²
Located in front of the iconic Sculpture Park in the well-known resort town of Ayia Napa, th…
€3,35M
Villa 5 room villa in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
This modern built villa offers the privacy and comforts of a luxury home environment with im…
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
This seafront villa in Ayia Napa is a true investment opportunity! Set on the front line wit…
€1,70M
