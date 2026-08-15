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Residential properties for sale in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

;
apartments
119
houses
109
228 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 254 m²
Luxurious villa near Ayia Napa and Cape Greco, 150 meters from the sea. Picturesque coastal …
$3,48M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 4/25
Luxury Apartments Located in the commercial hub of the marina, this iconic high-rise offers…
$1,68M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 415 m²
3-Bedroom Villas This 3-bedroom villa redefines grandeur and exclusivity, offering additiona…
$3,67M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Description of the site: About Athens Goddess Residences. . . Discover an exceptional stand…
$272,912
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 12
Located in the East Tower in the thriving commercial center of Ayia Napa Marina, this luxuri…
$1,16M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Description of object: Comprising two blocks and a total of 36 apartments ranging from one t…
$268,345
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Exclusive Island Villas for Sale Located on a private man-made island within the marina, th…
$7,14M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
This traditional style four-bedroom villa with massive outside space, can be both a permanen…
$708,279
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4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 418 m²
An exclusive luxury villa in Cape Greco, Ayia Napa.  Key Features 4 luxurious en-suite bedr…
$4,79M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 773 m²
For sale: 5-bedroom villa at Ionion Seafront Villas, Ayia Napa. This villa offers elegant…
$1,94M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 443 m²
Seaside Sophistication – 3-Bedroom Villa in Ayia Napa with Panoramic Views Ayia Napa has evo…
$2,19M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Premium residential project located in the heart of Ayia Napa. The development consists of o…
$512,558
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
This gorgeous 3-bedroom villa is nestled within a small, exclusive complex of just 15 villas…
$480,490
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Description of the site: About Athens Goddess Residences. . . Discover an exceptional stand…
$270,629
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
The villas are located on one of the most beautiful stretches of coastline in Cyprus. Reside…
$6,67M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Seafront Luxury Living in Ayia Napa – Exclusive 4-Bedroom Villa with Rooftop Retreat Experie…
$3,33M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Exclusive Island Villas for Sale Located on a private man-made island within the marina, th…
$7,32M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 4/25
Luxury Apartments Located in the commercial hub of the marina, this iconic high-rise offers…
$1,60M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
Description of object: Comprising two blocks and a total of 36 apartments ranging from one t…
$171,284
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
A new house in a complex in Agia Napa, Famagusta. The project consists of 7 luxury independe…
$673,713
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2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Description of object: Comprising two blocks and a total of 36 apartments ranging from one t…
$346,507
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Exclusive Island Villas for Sale Located on a private man-made island within the marina, th…
$7,08M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Description of object: Comprising two blocks and a total of 36 apartments ranging from one t…
$328,523
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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6 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Discover unmatched privacy, space, and beauty with this extraordinary villa located in the p…
$3,09M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
This unique 4-bedroom beachfront villa offers direct, unobstructed views of the sea and is s…
$2,70M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Stunning 3 bedroom villa set 104m above sea level amid picturesque hills overlooking Ayia Na…
$641,147
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2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 814 m²
Description of object: A mixed-use project that combines contemporary architecture, function…
$341,426
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Cosy 1-bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa. Key Features Modern gated complex with only 6 units …
$413,163
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2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 7 553 m²
Description of object: Comprising two blocks and a total of 36 apartments ranging from one t…
$274,054
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 934 m²
Description of object: A mixed-use project that combines contemporary architecture, function…
$382,534
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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