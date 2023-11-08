Residential properties for sale in Koinoteta Kissonergas, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room house in koinoteta kissonergas, Cyprus
3 room house
koinoteta kissonergas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
This attractive villa is located in the fashionable area of Potima and boasts panoramic view…
€783,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
This opulent and captivating development is nestled within the picturesque village of Kisson…
€910,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 382 m²
The gated boutique development of just 4 seaside luxury villas, located in Kissonerga, a com…
€1,75M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 800 m²
This magnificent beach front luxury villa might be just what you've been dreaming of. There …
€5,80M
Villa 3 room villa in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
This villa is carefully designed in an elegant and traditional Mediterranean style, which re…
€450,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2 bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in the Kissonerga area. The project wi…
€364,000
Apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Complex in Kissonerga The property This complex in Kissonerga was inspired by rare gem…
€1,000,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 798 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa for sale in area of Pahos. Basement Living Spaces (Media Room, Bedroom 4, Sauna…
€3,45M
Villa Villa with city view, with furnishings in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa Villa with city view, with furnishings
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 859 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 859 sq.meters in Paphos. The property is subject to VAT.A magnificent view…
€2,99M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€2,65M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 185 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€590,000

