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Residential properties for sale in Koinoteta Kissonergas, Cyprus

;
apartments
156
houses
117
273 properties total found
7 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 730 m²
Exclusive custom designed villa, built to the highest standards, guaranteeing maximal comfor…
$6,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a stunning villa project located in the tranquil area of Kissonerga. This modern…
$1,41M
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4 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Modern 4-Bedroom Villa with Sea View in Kissonerga Located in a gated complex, this contemp…
$2,29M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Exclusive Coastal Residences in Kissonerga, Paphos Experience contemporary Mediterranean li…
$513,426
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3 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Modern project located in Kissonerga. Conveniently situated just 700m from the beach, 5 minu…
$563,691
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2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
For Sale Expected Completion: 2028 Experience the perfect balance of luxury, comfort, and …
$390,216
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
For sale: Spacious five-bedroom villa in Olivia III, Paphos. This elegant home offers genero…
$797,975
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5 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Five bedroom furnished secondline to the sea villa, with sea views, in a unique modern beach…
$2,12M
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1 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Welcome to Eniko Mare, a serene coastal sanctuary crafted for those who value modern eleganc…
$295,438
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
Introducing a stunning new project in Kissonerga, ideally situated within walking distance t…
$806,625
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Maris Verde Villas — Elegant Luxury Villas on the Coast of Cyprus Maris Verde Villas offe…
$827,626
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 245 m²
For sale: Luxurious five-bedroom residence with panoramic sea views in Sunset Breeze, Paphos…
$1,58M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 447 m²
Luxury 5-bedroom beachfront villa in Paphos with private garden and swimming pool. Set in a …
$3,92M
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Apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Set along the tranquil coastline of Kissonerga in the wider Paphos region, this boutique sea…
$276,513
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
For sale: Ready to move in End of 2028 Experience modern coastal living in a collection of…
$541,139
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7 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 377 m²
7-Bedroom Villa – The Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Paphos This 7-bedroom villa stands as a m…
$2,02M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
In the picturesque suburb of Paphos Kissonerg, unique two-level apartments are offered. This…
$747,569
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale: modern penthouse under construction in the heart of Kissónergi. This stylish prope…
$558,727
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7 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 470 m²
7-Bedroom Villa – The Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Paphos This 7-bedroom villa stands as a m…
$2,25M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Introducing a stunning new project in Kissonerga, ideally situated within walking distance t…
$737,486
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3 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 279 m²
Modern residential project located in Kissonerga area of Paphos. Situated in a desirable are…
$1,38M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: detached villa on the first line of the sea in Kissonerg, a sought-after coastal v…
$2,10M
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4 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 8
Area 447 m²
Just a few steps from the clear waters of the Mediterranean Sea, a prestigious project of 15…
$5,21M
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
Jaquozzi Suite Apartment Nestled along the picturesque coastline of Kissonerga, Paphos. Re…
$341,238
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Introducing a stunning new project in Kissonerga, ideally situated within walking distance t…
$737,486
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Maris Verde Villas offers a luxurious coastal lifestyle in the heart of Cyprus. With breatht…
$899,645
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom villa in Lyra Villas, Paphos. A modern project by a reliable develope…
$555,791
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
For sale: Ready to move in End of 2028 Discover an exclusive collection of contemporary de…
$541,139
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4 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Introducing a stunning new project in Kissonerga, ideally situated within walking distance t…
$864,241
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2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale under the project is a modern two-bedroom apartment with two bathrooms, located on …
$510,664
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Properties features in Koinoteta Kissonergas, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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