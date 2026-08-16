Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Talas
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

;
apartments
106
houses
164
270 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Is a stylish development that comprises 59 properties; spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments …
$407,229
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Nestled in Tala village, this lovely 2- bedroom, 1 - bathroom apartment offers a serene esca…
$208,110
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Spacious 2-Bedroom Penthouse with Panoramic Views in Tala This spacious two-bedroom, two-bat…
$296,435
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
4 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
As the first hill on the South West part of Cyprus facing the Mediterranean, Lofos has the i…
$1,56M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Kamares, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kamares, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Two storey four bedroom villa located in Kamares, Tala.  The ground floor consist of open pl…
$1,02M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
A prestigious and elite development consisting of just 9, 2-storey villas, offering panorami…
$852,718
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
Modern 3-Bedroom Home in Tala – Panoramic Sea & Mountain Views This elegant 3-bedroom home i…
$989,011
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Discover exclusive hillside villas in Tala, Paphos offering 3-4 bedrooms, private swimming p…
$1,36M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Luxury Villas for Sale in the Heart of Tala, Paphos. Set on generous private plots in one of…
$767,302
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Is a stylish development that comprises 59 properties; spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments …
$428,053
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
A prestigious and elite development consisting of just 9, 2-storey villas, offering panorami…
$852,718
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Contemporary 4-Bedroom Bungalow in Tala, Paphos. Set on a generous 489 sq.m. plot with 150 s…
$908,194
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
This is a high-end 4-bedroom villa designed for those seeking luxury, privacy, and spacious …
$1,49M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 454 m²
This area is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious suburbs of Paphos, offering one …
$2,64M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 366 m²
This area is considered to be the most elite suburb of Pafos and has one of the best climate…
$2,48M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Kamares, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Kamares, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Melisovuno, in the picturesque village of Tala, spread ou…
$871,412
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 283 m²
The property is a 3-bedroom detached house with a swimming pool, located in Tala, closed to …
$610,731
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Nestled in the prestigious and highly sought-after area of Kamares, this beautiful 3-bedroom…
$686,119
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
A magnificent architect-designed bungalow with breathtaking west-facing location and panoram…
$1,04M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 634 m²
For sale: an exclusive and unique 4 bedroom villa in Tala. - Three-story residence in a quie…
$2,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Located on a hill in the tranquil area of Tremitusa, this new residential project offers a h…
$422,749
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
This sophisticated 4-bedroom villa embodies premium living in the tranquil hillsides of Tala…
$983,227
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
A stunning five bedroom villa set in a quiet residential area of Tala,on the peaks of St.Neo…
$1,47M
Leave a request
8 bedroom House in Tala, Cyprus
8 bedroom House
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 800 m²
A Luxury, 800m², modern 8 bedroom Villa, with private 12x6 pool and a landscaped exotic gard…
$2,95M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
A prestigious and elite development consisting of just 9, 2-storey villas, offering panorami…
$864,241
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
This sophisticated 4-bedroom villa embodies premium living in the tranquil hillsides of Tala…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Kamares, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kamares, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Two storey three bedroom villa lcated in Kamares, Tala.  The ground floor consist of open pl…
$1,56M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
Luxury Villa in Tala, Paphos Each home is individually designed, combining contemporary arch…
$1,37M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
This project is located in an elevated position within minutes walking distance of the pictu…
$453,423
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
2 bedroom apartment in Tala, is a unique apartment located in the village of Tala. This char…
$174,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English

Properties features in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go