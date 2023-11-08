Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in koinoteta talas, Cyprus

houses
14
15 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Kamares, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Kamares, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Situated in the esteemed Kamares area of Tala, this exquisite three-bedroom villa is a mere …
€775,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Welcome to this exquisite bungalow, nestled in the serene and picturesque residential area o…
€335,000
Villa 2 room villa in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
This meticulously maintained 2-bedroom house is located in the picturesque area of Tala, Paf…
€230,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kamares, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Kamares, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
This prestigious development of just five 2-storey villas is located on one of the most envi…
€1,45M
Villa 4 room villa in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
These unique detached villas, located in a peaceful and picturesque suburb of Pafos, Tremith…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
These unique detached villas, located in a peaceful and picturesque suburb of Pafos, Tremith…
€970,000
Villa 5 room villa in Kamares, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Kamares, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 639 m²
A magnificent villa full of character is situated in the highly sought out area of Melissovo…
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa in Kamares, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Kamares, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
This is a completely custom built villa which was designed as a private family home in luxur…
€1,26M
Villa 4 room villa in Kamares, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Kamares, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
This lovely 4-bedroom villa is located in the prestigious area of Kamares in Tala, in its mo…
€890,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kamares, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Kamares, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
This is a very spacious well maintained 3-bedroom house located in a quiet cul de sac in the…
€780,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kamares, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Kamares, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
This is a very spacious well maintained 3-bedroom house strategically positioned to enjoy th…
€800,000
3 room apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Situated in the highly desirable area of Tala, this top floor apartment is truly unique in m…
€475,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa for sale with panoramic sea and mountain views. The villa is equipped with all necessa…
€1,15M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
For sale 5 bedroom villa with pool and garden in Tala area. The villa is equipped with centr…
€2,20M
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in koinoteta talas, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
koinoteta talas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 157 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€470,000

Properties features in koinoteta talas, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
