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Residential properties for sale in Kato Deftera, Cyprus

;
apartments
20
houses
6
26 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 104 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Ekali - Limassol Province, with 86 sq.m…
$245,242
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3 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 1…
$253,749
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3 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Ground floor apartment of three bedrooms for sale in Archangelos / Anthoupolis - province of…
$254,958
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1 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
One bedroom new apartment for sale in Neapolis - Limassol Province, with 54 sq.m. covered in…
$254,958
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1 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 72 m²
One bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 60 sq.m. covered inte…
$246,243
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Cottage 4 rooms in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 161 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house in the area of Kallithea - Nicosia province, with 161…
$244,959
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TekceTekce
2 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with…
$253,749
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3 room cottage in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Oroklini - Larnaca distric…
$243,798
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Villa 3 rooms in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 185 m²
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou area - Larnaca province. The V…
$252,381
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3 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale under construction of a three-bedroom apartment in Strovolos - province of Nicosia,…
$243,798
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2 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 108 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Agios Athanasios - Limassol, with 87 sq…
$253,749
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2 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 97 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 77…
$244,959
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2 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 97 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 77…
$244,959
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Room 3 rooms in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 163 m²
For sale detached three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, with 163 sq.m. covere…
$242,745
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2 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction with for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, wit…
$245,242
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2 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Ekali - Limassol Province, with 86 sq.m…
$244,959
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Cottage 2 rooms in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Cottage 2 rooms
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 209 m²
For sale under construction a detached two bedroom house in Kolossi - Limassol province, wit…
$254,958
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3 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 146 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment for sale under construction in Lakatamia area - Nicosia pr…
$242,484
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Cottage 2 rooms in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Cottage 2 rooms
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 213 m²
For sale under construction a detached two bedroom house in Kolossi - Limassol province, wit…
$254,958
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2 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 102 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with…
$255,252
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2 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$256,253
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2 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 102 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with…
$245,242
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 185 m²
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou - Larnaca province. The Villa …
$252,381
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 109 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction with for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, wit…
$244,959
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 104 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Ekali - Limassol Province, with 86 sq.m…
$245,242
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
$255,252
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Properties features in Kato Deftera, Cyprus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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