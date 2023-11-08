Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Kato Deftera

Residential properties for sale in Kato Deftera, Cyprus

1 property total found
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Pano Deftera, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Pano Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
€2,30M

Properties features in Kato Deftera, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir