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Residential properties for sale in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

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apartments
386
houses
255
641 property total found
4 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
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4 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 570 m²
Located in the exclusive hillside area of Agios Tychonas, this luxurious villa collection re…
$4,74M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 3
$5,60M
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5 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 646 m²
Luxury villas set on the hillsides of Agios Tychonas. Key Features Oryx White natural stone…
$5,67M
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TekceTekce
Apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
A new project is located in a central spot in the heart of Limassol’s tourist area, bustling…
$588,687
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3 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
A gated community of nine detached villas terraced into the green hillside of Agios Tychonas…
$1,84M
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3 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 291 m²
A gated community of nine detached villas terraced into the green hillside of Agios Tychonas…
$2,12M
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
A new project is located in a central spot in the heart of Limassol’s tourist area, bustling…
$946,516
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3 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 272 m²
A gated community of nine detached villas terraced into the green hillside of Agios Tychonas…
$2,04M
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1 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Situated on the prestigious seafront road in Agios Tychonas, this one-bedroom apartment enjo…
$201,799
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3 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 640 m²
Luxury villas set on the hillsides of Agios Tychonas. Key Features Oryx White natural stone…
$5,62M
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4 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
This villa is located in Agios Tychonas, Limassol. It comprises of 5 bedroom in which the on…
$2,66M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
A new project is located in a central spot in the heart of Limassol’s tourist area, bustling…
$1,35M
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4 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 152 m²
Located in the prestigious and highly sought-after area of Agios Tychonas, this luxurious fo…
$822,647
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
A new project is located in a central spot in the heart of Limassol’s tourist area, bustling…
$1,04M
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
A new development located in Agios Tychonas, Limassol. 5 min from St Raphael Marina and 15 m…
$536,613
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3 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/5
This elegant and unique 3-bedroom apartment is located just 100 meters from the Mediterranea…
$1,79M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 775 m²
Discover a rare opportunity to own an exceptional off-plan luxury villa in Ayios Tychonas, L…
$3,86M
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4 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 324 m²
A new project is situated in Agios Tychonas area, close proximity to all kinds of amenities.…
$1,97M
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2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Discover an exceptional luxury residential complex in Limassol, perfectly positioned near wo…
$1,01M
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3 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
The project is located in Ayios Tychonas in Limassol and consists of 12 luxurious sea-view v…
$1,19M
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3 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
The project is located in Agios Tychonas with a beautiful view from the hill overlooking the…
$1,30M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 236 m²
Experience contemporary luxury in one of Limassol’s most prestigious residential areas. This…
$2,15M
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2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
A stylish complex consisting of two blocks and forty eight apartments located in a beautiful…
$1,23M
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2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Discover an exceptional luxury residential complex in Limassol, perfectly positioned near wo…
$1,13M
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3 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
The project is located in Ayios Tychonas in Limassol and consists of 12 luxurious sea-view v…
$1,22M
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5 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 398 m²
This remarkable villa is located in a peaceful, scenic and prestigious area of Agios Tychona…
$2,30M
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3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
For sale: a stunning resale apartment situated in the desirable Agios Tychonas - Tourist Are…
$455,167
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1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
A new development located in the most beautiful parts of Limassol with unobstructed views of…
$437,211
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 330 m²
Luxury Ultra modern 4 bedroom villa located in Agios Tychonas area of Limassol. Let the unm…
$3,72M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 387 m²
An exceptional hilltop villa in the prestigious Agios Tychonas area of Limassol, offering a …
$3,40M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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