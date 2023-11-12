UAE
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
koinoteta agiou tychona
Residential properties for sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
206 properties total found
4 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
254 m²
1
€5,38M
Recommend
4 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
254 m²
9
€6,95M
Recommend
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
136 m²
8
€2,75M
Recommend
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
136 m²
3
€2,60M
Recommend
4 room house
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
336 m²
€2,86M
Recommend
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
92 m²
1
€675,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
6
837 m²
3
New complex of villas with swimming pools at 600 meters from the beach, Agios Tychonas, Cypr…
€4,19M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
81 m²
27
New high-rise residence with swimming pools at 50 meters from the sea, Agios Tychonas, Cypru…
€1,61M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
86 m²
3
Low-rise residence with a view of the mountains in a quiet area, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We …
€360,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
5
4
575 m²
This prestigious villa, located in the serene Agios Tichonas area of Limassol, offers an idy…
€3,50M
Recommend
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
2
118 m²
Discover luxury living at its finest in this elegant and stylish 2-bedroom fully furnished a…
€1,45M
Recommend
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
2
116 m²
Discover luxury living at its finest in this elegant and stylish 2-bedroom fully furnished a…
€1,25M
Recommend
5 room house
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
5
760 m²
€15,00M
Recommend
3 room house
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
331 m²
€5,50M
Recommend
5 room house
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5
473 m²
€2,60M
Recommend
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
97 m²
€995,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
135 m²
5
€1,70M
Recommend
2 room house
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
95 m²
€580,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
208 m²
€2,95M
Recommend
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
6
760 m²
3
New three-storey villa with swimming pools and a spa area at 290 meters from the sea, Agios …
€5,50M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
161 m²
2
Residence with swimming pools close to beaches, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We offer modern vill…
€1,19M
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5
151 m²
3
Complex of villas with gardens and terraces near the beach, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We offer…
€630,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
86 m²
4
New hilltop residence with a panoramic view and a swimming pool, Limassol, Cyprus We offer …
€629,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with fireplace, with floor heating, with private pool
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
3
2
161 m²
Aria Villa 12 is a prestigious and contemporary design in a private community which consist …
€1,58M
Recommend
3 room house
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
153 m²
€800,000
Recommend
3 room house
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
126 m²
€700,000
Recommend
4 room house
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
177 m²
€925,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
208 m²
€2,95M
Recommend
1 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
79 m²
1
Luxury, modern 1 bedroom apartment for sale, located in a new project on the slopes of the h…
€367,000
Recommend
4 room house
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
151 m²
2
The newest project located in one of the most popular areas of Limassol: Agios Tikhonas! Thi…
€630,000
Recommend
Properties features in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
