Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Aglangia
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Aglangia, Cyprus

apartments
76
houses
11
87 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
3 Floor luxurious residential development located in Platy, Aglantzia. The project consists …
$294,172
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
A new project located in Aglantzia, Nicosia. The construction consists of 2 three-bedroom ap…
$320,296
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/3
A prestigious residential development in Aglantzia. The building is comprised of 2 and 3-bed…
$531,024
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 355 m²
The villa was erected in a 697m² plot around 1985 and consist of basement, ground floor and …
$1,16M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
A beautiful contemporary development designed with exceptional architecture and discerning t…
$279,115
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This elegant two-bedroom apartment, situated on the second floor of a contemporary residenti…
$343,863
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale 1 bedroom apartment in Aglanja area in Nicosia. A modern residential building consi…
$146,463
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
A new project located in Aglantzia, Nicosia. The construction consists of 2 three-bedroom ap…
$389,784
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
A house in Plati Aglantjias. This three-story house is situated in a dead end road, in a ver…
$955,460
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
A high-end residential project located in the luxurious area of Platy in Nicosia. It is a be…
$431,839
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern Residential Development in Aglantzia, Nicosia This well-designed apartment building …
$198,143
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Luxury 2 and 4-bedroom apartments that stand out for their architecture, aesthetic appeal, a…
$266,009
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Nestled in the sought-after neighborhood of Strovolos in Nicosia, this 2 bedroom penthouse i…
$364,567
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
A beautiful contemporary development designed with exceptional architecture and discerning t…
$300,586
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Luxury apartments of 1-2 & 3-bedrooms with minimal design in Aglantzia The project consists …
$225,836
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
This stylish residence is ideally located near the center of the Cyprus capital. Constructed…
$244,294
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Nestled in the sought-after neighbourhood of Strovolos in Nicosia, this unique residential d…
$320,267
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
A new project located in Aglantzia, Nicosia. The modern construction consists of 1 apartment…
$504,874
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
This stylish residence is ideally located near the center of the Cyprus capital. Constructed…
$238,865
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
A new project located in Aglantzia, Nicosia. The modern construction consists of two and thr…
$396,299
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/2
Located in one of the most beautiful areas of Nicosia, Platy Aglantzias, this new project of…
$475,543
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
It is in a great location with easy access to all amenities and services. You can find it wi…
$262,200
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Two houses in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The house on the ground floor has an area of 183sqm and com…
$491,252
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern Residential Development in Aglantzia, Nicosia This well-designed apartment building …
$143,795
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
High-End Residential Development – Platy, Aglantzia Nestled in the prestigious heights of Pl…
$294,384
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
A prestigious residential development with a unique design and an avant-garde flair. Particu…
$238,865
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
A new project located in Aglantzia, Nicosia. The construction consists of 2 three-bedroom ap…
$270,352
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Luxury apartment in a modern building located in a good quiet area, with convenient intercha…
$365,898
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
3 Floor luxurious residential development located in Platy, Aglantzia. The project consists …
$304,679
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Luxurious apartment in Aglantzia, Nicosia. This modern and luxurious apartment is situated i…
$434,300
Leave a request

Properties features in Aglangia, Cyprus

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go