Residential properties for sale in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

Polis
60 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
This freshly renovated stone bungalow in Droushia village sets a new standard in eco-friendl…
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Polis, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 541 m²
Modern residences located on the sandy beaches of Lachi in Polis Chrysohus. The complex cons…
€1,85M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Polis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 147 m²
A beautiful coastal suburban complex that offers ideal real estate for sale in the Police in…
€494,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Polis, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 541 m²
€1,85M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Polis, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
 The villa is located in the picturesque village of Argaka. The complex consists of villas w…
€506,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Polis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Garniy castle complex on the coast, 3rd 4-bedroom Willy for sales in the Polis district, the…
€494,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Polis, Cyprus We offer spaci…
€583,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished apartments and villas close to a golf club and the nature reserve, Polis, Cyprus …
€150,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with panoramic windows in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished villa in a quiet area, near the sea, Polis, Cyprus We offer villas with wooden pe…
€479,000
2 room apartment with public pool, with solar panels, with marble internal staircases in Polis, Cyprus
2 room apartment with public pool, with solar panels, with marble internal staircases
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Facilities: Two large residents swimming pools equipped with sunbeds, parasols, and paved re…
€180,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with public pool, with Gymnasium, with landscaped gardens in Polis, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with public pool, with Gymnasium, with landscaped gardens
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Facilities: Two large residents swimming pools equipped with sunbeds, parasols, and paved re…
€190,000
3 room townhouse with Double Glazing, with solar panels, with Landscaped Grounds in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with Double Glazing, with solar panels, with Landscaped Grounds
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Facilities: Oriented around 2 large outdoor residents' pools, a paved poolside patio and a l…
€250,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room with…
€980,000
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Prodromi, Cyprus
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Prodromi, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
Boasting sea and mountain views the property consists of 2 generous double bedrooms with fit…
€125,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Townhouse with furnishings
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
In an ideal position, this 2 bedroom maisonette is within walking distance to Polis town and…
€125,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€567,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 155 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€494,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€615,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 179 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€568,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 201 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€523,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 183 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€544,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 177 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€523,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€615,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€539,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€605,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 247 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€695,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€541,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€532,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 179 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€596,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 221 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€539,000

