Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Larnaca

Residential properties for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

apartments
218
houses
31
249 properties total found
3 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
This brand-new residential development is located in a peaceful, family-friendly neighborhoo…
€600,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Discover this exclusive apartment complex ideally located in the heart of Larnaca, just a fe…
€352,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
This brand-new residential development is located in a peaceful, family-friendly neighborhoo…
€300,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Discover this exclusive apartment complex ideally located in the heart of Larnaca, just a fe…
€264,000
3 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Discover an exclusive and lavish gated project located in the tranquil and developing neighb…
€270,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Discover an exclusive and lavish gated project located in the tranquil and developing neighb…
€265,000
3 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Welcome to a stunning new project in the Larnaca area, where luxury and comfort await you. S…
€235,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Discover an exclusive and lavish gated project located in the tranquil and developing neighb…
€235,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Welcome to a stunning new project in the Larnaca area, where luxury and comfort await you. S…
€230,000
3 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Welcome to a stunning new project in the Larnaca area, where luxury and comfort await you. S…
€225,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Discover an exclusive and lavish gated project located in the tranquil and developing neighb…
€212,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Welcome to a stunning new project in the Larnaca area, where luxury and comfort await you. S…
€188,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 4
€370,000
3 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
€520,000
3 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 4
€555,000
4 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 233 m²
Offering a very rare opportunity to purchase a luxury duplex in a building on the lower floo…
€610,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Welcome to an exceptional new project ideally situated in the thriving area of Livadia, Larn…
€280,000
1 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Welcome to an exceptional new project ideally situated in the thriving area of Livadia, Larn…
€245,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Welcome to an exceptional new project ideally situated in the thriving area of Livadia, Larn…
€220,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
This unique development offers an ideal location for those who embrace urban living. Conveni…
€380,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
This unique development offers an ideal location for those who embrace urban living. Conveni…
€210,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Floor 4/12
A unique Sky Residences project in the vibrant centre of the city of Larnaca, next to the Ne…
€968,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Closed complex, consisting of 3 blocks with 1-, 2- and 3-room apartments in Larnaca. Modern …
€155,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
This luxurious new high-rise building in Larnaca combines modern life and hotel amenities. L…
€805,000
3 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Nestled in the highly sought-after residential area of Sotiros in Larnaca, this brand-new an…
€610,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
The contemporary mixed-use development is located in the heart of Larnaca city, an area bust…
€438,533
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Nestled in the highly sought-after residential area of Sotiros in Larnaca, this brand-new an…
€410,000
Villa 3 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Welcome to stylish modern villas located in one of the most upscale areas of Larnaca, Kamare…
€350,000
1 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
The contemporary mixed-use development is located in the heart of Larnaca city, an area bust…
€305,067
Villa 3 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Nestled within the tranquil residential neighborhood of Larnaca, these two elegant villas of…
€285,000

Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir