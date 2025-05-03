Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus

apartments
68
70 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
This project is located in Agios Ioannis area, in Limassol, near the sea and Limassol Marina…
$511,283
3 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/4
An exquisite residential building located in the vibrant Agios Ioannis area at the heart of …
$367,728
3 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/4
An exquisite residential building located in the vibrant Agios Ioannis area at the heart of …
$455,543
1 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
New project located in Agios Ioannis, the most actively developing business area of Limassol…
$275,501
1 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment in Limassol, Agios Ioannis ✨ Cozy 1-bedroom apartment with all essentials: ✅…
$279,912
2 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
The project located in the heart of the city, Limassol. Key Features Provisions for Electri…
$416,821
2 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
A stunning new development situated in one of Limassol’s most buzzing area, this residential…
$376,314
2 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
The residence blends cutting-edge architecture with innovative design, featuring artistic, c…
$367,815
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
Floor 5
For Sale: This spacious 4-bedroom, 4-bath penthouse in Agios Ioannis offers 142 sq.m. of ind…
$746,432
2 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
A new project is located in the historic district of Limassol – Agios Ioanios. Located in cl…
$524,335
3 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
A 4-storey building of 8 apartments in Agios Ioannis area, a quiet residential neighbourhood…
$448,812
2 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
This luxurious boutique residential building offers great access to the city center, with ke…
$307,355
1 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
A new project is located in the historic district of Limassol – Agios Ioanios. Located in cl…
$267,411
3 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
A stunning new development situated in one of Limassol’s most buzzing area, this residential…
$418,715
1 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
New project located in Agios Ioannis, the most actively developing business area of Limassol…
$252,367
2 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
New project located in Agios Ioannis, the most actively developing business area of Limassol…
$378,551
3 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
A 4-storey building of 8 apartments in Agios Ioannis area, a quiet residential neighbourhood…
$362,294
2 bedroom house in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Ground floor house located  in Agios Ioannis, Limassol. The house consists of an open-plan d…
$295,029
2 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
A 4-storey building of 8 apartments in Agios Ioannis area, a quiet residential neighbourhood…
$315,338
4 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Two bedroom apartments at a unique brand new modern building located in Agios Ioannis area, …
$922,888
2 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 5
This luxurious boutique residential building offers great access to the city center, with ke…
$340,285
1 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
New project located in Agios Ioannis, the most actively developing business area of Limassol…
$261,831
2 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 3/4
The vibrant pulse of the Eastern Mediteranean city of Limassol, has made it the hotspot for …
$433,589
2 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 4
This luxurious boutique residential building offers great access to the city center, with ke…
$334,797
2 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 4/4
New upcoming project in Limassol Ideally situated in one of Limassol’s most buzzing area,…
$406,147
2 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
The apartment merges cutting-edge architecture with inventive design, offering artistic cont…
$457,725
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
This project is located in Agios Ioannis area, in Limassol, near the sea and Limassol Marina…
$448,793
2 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 3
This luxurious boutique residential building offers great access to the city center, with ke…
$329,308
2 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/4
The vibrant pulse of the Eastern Mediteranean city of Limassol, has made it the hotspot for …
$384,193
3 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Brand-new penthouse with the total area of 227 m² features the open plan kitchen living room…
$515,731
