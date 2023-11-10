Residential properties for sale in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

UAE
36 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
4 room house
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
4
200 m²
€443,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
5
8
1 450 m²
Located in the sought after are of Pareklisia, Limassol, this luxury organic estate spans 10…
€15,80M
Recommend
3 room apartment
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
3
385 m²
€5,80M
Recommend
3 room apartment
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
3
118 m²
1
€384,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with mountain view
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
2
1
74 m²
2/4
For sale under construction apartment of 74 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€192,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with mountain view
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
3
1
111 m²
2/4
For sale under construction apartment of 111 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€245,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with mountain view
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
4
2
155 m²
2/4
For sale under construction apartment of 155 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€384,000
Recommend
3 room house
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
3
152 m²
This new modern 3 bedroom house is ideally located in the center of Parekklisia village, a q…
€410,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
4
140 m²
2
New gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa area, Pareklisia, Cyprus The residence f…
€980,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
4
303 m²
12/23
This is one of our most successful projects. And you know why? The complex differs from all …
€4,62M
Recommend
8 room house with balcony, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
8
1 082 m²
18/23
This is one of our most successful projects. And you know why? The complex differs from all …
€16,00M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
3
300 m²
15/23
This is one of our most successful projects. And you know why? The complex differs from all …
€3,46M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
4
197 m²
4
New residence with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartm…
€3,59M
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
2
58 m²
3
New residence near the beach, Parekklisia, Cyprus We offer apartments and penthouses in a r…
€197,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
3
2
128 m²
Nestled in the tranquil and desirable neighborhood of Pareklissia, Limassol, this exciting p…
€452,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
3
2
113 m²
This project is an exquisite residential gated community in Parekklisia, a green suburb of L…
€359,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
3
2
120 m²
This project is an exquisite residential gated community in Parekklisia, a green suburb of L…
€394,900
Recommend
2 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
2
2
93 m²
Nestled in the tranquil and desirable neighborhood of Pareklissia, Limassol, this exciting p…
€307,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
2
1
81 m²
This project is an exquisite residential gated community in Parekklisia, a green suburb of L…
€275,900
Recommend
1 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
1
1
69 m²
Nestled in the tranquil and desirable neighborhood of Pareklissia, Limassol, this exciting p…
€197,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
6
6
472 m²
Located in the most desirable area of Agios Tychonas, only 2,1km from the coastline, this lu…
€2,75M
Recommend
2 room apartment
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
2
3
138 m²
A unique beachfront freehold residence that combines urban experience with an island lifesty…
€2,40M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
6
9
This luxurious residence is located at the most exclusive seafront area of Limassol, only 15…
€15,00M
Recommend
3 room apartment
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
3
4
224 m²
This luxurious residence is located at the most exclusive seafront area of Limassol, only 15…
€2,10M
Recommend
4 room apartment with furnishings
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
4
266 m²
3/1
3 bedroom penthouse with roof gardenLocation: ParekklisiaProject Details:High-end Residentia…
€530,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
4
281 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 281 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
4
3
217 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 217 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€750,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
5
480 m²
This penthouse radiates luxury and offers four spacious bedrooms with private bathrooms, pre…
€13,92M
Recommend
3 room apartment
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
4
2
240 m²
3 bedroom apartment on the 9th floor with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea, St Ra…
€5,99M
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
1
184 m²
1
For sale apartment of 184 sq.meters in Cyprus . The apartment is consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
€1,25M
Recommend
Properties features in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
