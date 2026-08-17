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Residential properties for sale in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

;
apartments
172
houses
90
262 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
A new gated residence is in Pareklissia, Limassol. The project includes four modern houses a…
$499,431
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Apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
An agricultural land in Pareklisia area in Limassol in G3 zone,10% cover ratio,building dens…
$218,941
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3 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
A modern residential multifamily gated community situated in the heart of Parekklisia, a cha…
$455,851
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2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
This prestigious two-bedroom apartment is located in a stunning 14-story tower at the easter…
$2,20M
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1 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Carefully devised with the utmost originality, the new gated residence is beautifully compos…
$248,168
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Discover your future home in this charming 1-bedroom apartment, currently under construction…
$276,557
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
5 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 323 m²
A luxury villa with sea views in Parekklisia area, Limassol. Key Features Energy performanc…
$1,26M
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2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
A project consisting of 3 new buildings located in the residential and convenient area of Pa…
$345,697
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Apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
It is situated in the village of Pareklissia which is 5 minutes from Limassol.The property i…
$144,040
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1 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Last 2 apartments for sale in the project located in Pareklissia, just 6 apartments in the p…
$259,702
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2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
A project consisting of 3 new buildings located in the residential and convenient area of Pa…
$399,105
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1 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Discover your future home in this charming 1-bedroom apartment, currently under construction…
$276,557
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5 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
For sale two-storey house with five bedrooms, swimming pool in a quiet area of the city of L…
$1,58M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
It is situated in the village of Pareklissia which is 5 minutes from Limassol.The property i…
$144,040
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Apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Stunning, Uninterrupted sea views. Located on the outskirts of the popular village of Parekl…
$460,929
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4 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Beautiful detached 4 bedroom house 187m2 in Pareklisia, just a few minutes away from the Cen…
$969,826
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/2
This modern one-bedroom apartment is located in a contemporary residential development in th…
$262,236
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
A project consisting of 3 new buildings located in the residential and convenient area of Pa…
$345,697
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2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
A project consisting of 3 new buildings located in the residential and convenient area of Pa…
$409,074
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4 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
Floor 3
This stunning 4-bedroom house in Parekklisha, Limassol, offers breathtaking sea and valley v…
$1,39M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/3
Modern Two-Bedroom Apartment in a Quiet Suburban Location Perfect for small families or prof…
$376,487
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
A modern 1-bedroom apartment (Unit 5) on the 1st floor a contemporary residential developmen…
$401,035
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
This residence is a true masterpiece of spacious living quarters measuring 950 square meters…
$18,79M
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3 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Modern houses for sale in Parekklisia area, Limassol. Available two detached houses, and two…
$459,385
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3 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Located on the scenic hills of the prestigious Ayios Tikhonas district, this chambered gated…
$745,793
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Apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
An exceptional opportunity to acquire a 3,011 sq.m. residential plot in the highly sought-af…
$749,009
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3 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 301 m²
A new modern villa complex in Paraklessia, with breathtaking views of the sea and mountains.…
$1,59M
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2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/2
This stylish two-bedroom apartment is situated in a contemporary residential development in …
$404,755
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
This stylish two-bedroom apartment is situated in a contemporary residential development in …
$370,550
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale as planned: this beautiful apartment in Ayios Tikhonas offers modern life in a soug…
$787,277
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Properties features in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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