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Residential properties for sale in Oroklini, Cyprus

;
apartments
203
houses
98
301 property total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Oroklini, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
This modern residential development in Oroklini offers a selection of 1 and 2-bedroom apartm…
$212,716
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1 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
New Off-Plan 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms Apartments in Prodromou, Oroklini – Modern Living Mee…
$197,693
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3 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
The new elite complex is located in Pyla, a quiet area of Larnaca, next to a sandy beach mar…
$824,170
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
This modern residential development in Oroklini offers a selection of 1 and 2-bedroom apartm…
$295,438
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3 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Located in the quiet area of Oroklini in Larnaca, this grand cottage village with a closed t…
$910,021
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3 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
An exclusive residential project in the scenic area of Oroklini, Larnaca. Located in a peace…
$433,707
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4 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Located in the quiet area of Oroklini in Larnaca, this grand cottage village with a closed t…
$1,36M
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3 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Step into a world of sophistication and comfort with this exquisite flat in a prestigious re…
$319,074
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
Discover the unique residential complex Synergy, located in a prestigious tourist location, …
$858,697
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2 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Modern project in Oroklini Hills area, Larnaca. Ideally positioned in an area that bridges t…
$299,313
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2 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
AN exclusive residential project, located in the scenic area of Oroklini, Larnaca. This bout…
$218,624
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1 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
In the quiet and landscaped area of Larnaca - Oroklini, a new residential complex is present…
$170,071
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5 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
New project of 8 high-end villas with distinctive architectural design and luxury…
$1,45M
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MySpace Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Located in the quiet and picturesque Oroklini district of Larnaca, this gated residential co…
$192,282
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2 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Located in the quiet and picturesque Oroklini district of Larnaca, this gated residential co…
$256,375
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3 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
This elegant three-bedroom residence is thought out to the smallest detail and ideal for a c…
$943,118
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2 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
New two-story building in the beautiful Oroklini, Larnaca. It offers modern two-bedroom apar…
$277,409
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4 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 906 m²
4-Bedroom Contemporary Villa near the Beach – Oroklini, Larnaca This elegant and energy-eff…
$1,56M
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3 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Located in the quiet area of Oroklini in Larnaca, this grand cottage village with a closed t…
$1,05M
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2 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Discover these spacious and modern Penthouse, located just 500 meters from Radisson Beach. …
$283,621
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2 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1
2-Bedroom Apartment Apartments & Living Spaces This upcoming 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartmen…
$252,422
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1 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
This modern residential complex is situated in the rapidly developing Oroklini area of Larna…
$165,713
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2 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
This new residential complex in the prestigious area of Livadia in Larnaca is a harmonious c…
$239,606
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 149 m²
This contemporary residential development in Oroklini, Larnaca, features a range of one- to …
$342,709
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1 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
This cozy one bedroom penthouse apartment at Oroklini offers a comfortable stay with a spaci…
$230,442
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1 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Situated within a short distance from both Larnaca city center and the bustling Larnaca Inte…
$218,624
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1 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 76 m²
Comfort RedefinedStep into a beautifully designed apartment where timeless elegance meets mo…
$222,170
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2 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
In the quiet and landscaped area of Larnaca - Oroklini, a new residential complex is present…
$237,174
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Elegant 3-Bedroom Villa by the Sea – Elite Living in Oroklini, Larnaca Nestled just meters f…
$783,991
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4 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
We bring to your attention a modern villa with four bedrooms, located in a quiet and cozy ar…
$1,46M
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