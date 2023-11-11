Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Oroklini

Residential properties for sale in Oroklini, Cyprus

apartments
20
houses
7
27 properties total found
3 room apartment in Pyla, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Explore this modern, eco-friendly, and energy-efficient apartment complex located in the qui…
€305,000
3 room apartment in Pyla, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Explore this modern, eco-friendly, and energy-efficient apartment complex located in the qui…
€302,000
2 room apartment in Pyla, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Explore this modern, eco-friendly, and energy-efficient apartment complex located in the qui…
€240,000
2 room apartment in Pyla, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Explore this modern, eco-friendly, and energy-efficient apartment complex located in the qui…
€230,000
1 room apartment in Pyla, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Explore this modern, eco-friendly, and energy-efficient apartment complex located in the qui…
€165,000
1 room apartment in Pyla, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Explore this modern, eco-friendly, and energy-efficient apartment complex located in the qui…
€165,000
3 room apartment in Pyla, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Welcome to a unique gated development located in the tranquil and developing area of Pyla in…
€341,500
2 room apartment in Pyla, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Welcome to a unique gated development located in the tranquil and developing area of Pyla in…
€300,860
3 room apartment in Pyla, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Welcome to a unique gated development located in the tranquil and developing area of Pyla in…
€310,650
2 room apartment in Pyla, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Welcome to a unique gated development located in the tranquil and developing area of Pyla in…
€236,150
1 room apartment in Pyla, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Welcome to a unique gated development located in the tranquil and developing area of Pyla in…
€157,650
2 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
This modern residential development is nestled in the serene and picturesque Oroklini area o…
€220,000
1 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
This modern residential development is nestled in the serene and picturesque Oroklini area o…
€128,500
1 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
This modern residential development is nestled in the serene and picturesque Oroklini area o…
€108,500
5 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
5 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
A beautifully appointed area that enjoys a front and center position of mesmerizing views of…
€1,09M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
15 villas in a closed complex in Larnaca. The pool is included in all villas. Description of…
€470,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Pyla, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern resort complex with swimming pool, spa centre, recreation areas, Pyla, Larnaca, Cypru…
€123,240
Villa 5 room villa in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Nestled in the serene Oroklini area of Larnaca, a large gated community complex offers unpar…
€1,03M
Villa 4 room villa in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Nestled in the serene Oroklini area of Larnaca, a large gated community complex offers unpar…
€854,000
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Pyla, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools near the beaches, Pyla, Cyprus We offer villas …
€728,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden in Pyla, Cyprus
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence near the British UCLan University, beaches and the center of Larnaca, Cyprus…
€248,640
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Pyla, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished apartments in a residence with swimming pools, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer sea view …
€500,092
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 100 sq.meters in Larnaka. The duplex is situated on the ground floor and …
€259,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 204 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€580,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 142 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€430,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 146 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€430,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 162 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€395,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir