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Residential properties for sale in Polis, Cyprus

;
apartments
12
houses
28
40 properties total found
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 354 m²
Beachfront Villa for Sale in Latchi – Prime Location near Latchi Marina A rare opportunity …
$1,80M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 142 m²
Description of object: Argaka Village 6 Villa No.2 is a 4 bedroom villa for sale in Polis. B…
$577,798
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
A magnificent three bedroom villa with only a few minutes walking from the private sandy bea…
$649,256
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
4 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
A magnificent four bedroom villa with only a few minutes walking from the private sandy beac…
$3,90M
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2 bedroom apartment in Polis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
A lovely new of two bedroom apartment complex,situated in the popular village of Prodromi, m…
$282,349
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Description of object: Agnades Village, Villa No. 25 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 be…
$615,480
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Polis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1
For sale 2 Bedroom Apartment on first floor in Excellent location. Walking distance to Polis…
$281,260
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
$214,128
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Description of object: Agnades Village, Villa No. 24 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 be…
$615,480
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
3-Bedroom Villas – Refined Space by the Sea Designed for larger families or those who enjoy …
$954,894
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
SPECIAL OFFER UNTIL END AUGUST 2026 NO VAT The most premium and serene seafront villas in L…
$1,59M
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3 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Three bedroom villa located in Polis Chrysochous. The house consist of open plan living /din…
$698,127
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3 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
A magnificent three bedroom villa with only a few minutes walking from the private sandy bea…
$767,302
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3 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
A magnificent three bedroom villa with only a few minutes walking from the private sandy bea…
$649,256
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3 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Villas for sale at Polis chrysochou area Paphos district with unobstructed sea views. With …
$636,270
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3 bedroom apartment in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Luxury Beachfront Villas in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus ? Exclusive Coastal Living Discover a…
$927,619
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2 bedroom apartment in Polis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Contemporary Apartment Living in a Prime Coastal Setting – Polis Chrysochous (Prodromi) Sit…
$278,482
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Polis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Two bedroom apartment igated comunal swimming pool, first floor (2 floors building), covered…
$190,979
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Polis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
A lovely new of two bedroom apartment complex,situated in the popular village of Prodromi, m…
$278,929
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3 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Modern Mediterranean Villa with Pool and Roof Garden – Polis, Paphos This beautifully desig…
$538,213
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Polis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
This 2 bedroom apartment in Prodromi offers contemporary coastal living in a highly desirabl…
$281,896
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
4 Bedroom Villa – Refined Space, Privacy & Mediterranean Comfort This spacious 4-bedroom vil…
$585,668
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 202 m²
Description of object: Agnades Village, Villa No. 26 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 be…
$615,480
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Villas for sale at Polis chrysochou area Paphos district with unobstructed sea views. With a…
$762,580
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Apartment in Polis, Cyprus
Apartment
Polis, Cyprus
This plot is located in Polis Chrysochous, Paphos District, just 250m from the touristic are…
$193,590
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale: This modern, key ready bungalow in beautiful Polis Chrysochous offers the perfect …
$403,313
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3 bedroom apartment in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Luxury Beachfront Villas in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus ? Exclusive Coastal Living Discover a…
$927,619
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5 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 477 m²
Five-Bedroom Villa – The Pinnacle of Seafront Prestige The five-bedroom villas stand as the …
$2,49M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Located in the tranquil village of Argaka, near Polis, these eight seafront villas offer a u…
$634,343
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3 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
An extraordinary development of 28 villas designed to harmonise and enhance the lifestyle of…
$933,472
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