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Residential properties for sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

;
Limassol
9
Tserkezoi Municipality
31
5 611 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
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6 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 366 m²
6-Bedroom Villa in Agios Tychonas This six-bedroom villa is a statement of grandeur, exclusi…
$1,94M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Floor 4/4
Located in the heart of Mesa Geitonia, this elegant off-plan apartment presents an excellent…
$1,18M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Explore a luxury 3-bedroom seafront apartment for sale in Neapoli, Limassol, with panoramic …
$3,23M
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1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
This modern complex is located in a quiet residential area of Limassol and combines thoughtf…
$352,160
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
This modern complex is located in a quiet residential area of Limassol and combines thoughtf…
$565,766
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5 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
A spacious detached house in the sought-after Petrou Kai Pavlou (Tsirio) area of Limassol, s…
$1,38M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/3
Situated in the heart of Limassol's city centre, this modern residential development seamles…
$564,611
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John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/7
This one-bedroom apartment is meticulously designed to offer a harmonious blend of functiona…
$420,452
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
7+1 BEDROOM DETACHED VILLA | 550 m² | INDEPENDENT 1-BEDROOM APARTMENT | LARGE PLOT A rare a…
$1,37M
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1
A modern, new-built 2-bedroom apartment in central Limassol, in the Agios Nektarios area (be…
$503,658
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MySpace Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 25
High-floor 2-bedroom apartment located in a new and prominent seaside residential project, c…
$1,99M
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MySpace Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
This modern complex is located in a quiet residential area of Limassol and combines thoughtf…
$323,295
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
The uplifting levels of light, the breathtaking sea views, the open, wide space, and the exq…
$3,35M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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4 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 259 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Penthouse with Private Rooftop Pool near Dasoudi Beach, Limassol. T…
$1,52M
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Apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Corner commercial development plot adjoining Makariou Avenue in the Katholiki area of Limass…
$2,31M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
This modern complex is located in a quiet residential area of Limassol and combines thoughtf…
$352,160
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
New development is situated in a well-established residential district with eeasy access to …
$488,930
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Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
This penthouse is located near the center of Limassol in the Papas area, a calm and prestigi…
$2,19M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Beautifully renovated 2-bedroom apartment in the sought-after Neapoli area of Limassol, just…
$455,857
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 6
The complex differs from all others, owing to both excellent location and exceptional extern…
$2,37M
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Apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial development plot in Kapsalos, fronting Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue in Limassol. A pla…
$1,38M
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MySpace Real Estate
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1
Apartment in a prestigious residential complex Sunset Gardens.3 bedrooms, 2 shower rooms and…
$633,558
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
Situated in the heart of Limassol's vibrant Katholiki neighborhood, this impressive new four…
$346,387
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/7
This one-bedroom apartment is meticulously designed to offer a harmonious blend of functiona…
$351,337
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 6
This modern two-bedroom apartment, built in 2021, is located on the 6th floor in the Mouttag…
$1,73M
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MySpace Real Estate
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Apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
New development is situated in a well-established residential district with eeasy access to …
$254,843
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 219 m²
Floor 17/17
The complex differs from all others, owing to both excellent location and exceptional extern…
$3,80M
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MySpace Real Estate
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Apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial development plot on Makarios Avenue in the Apostolos Andreas area of Limassol, on…
$1,85M
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MySpace Real Estate
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Studio apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/7
Modern Studio Apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Limassol This smartly designed studio apartment of…
$299,363
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MySpace Real Estate
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Apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Corner commercial development plot on Makarios Avenue in the Apostolos Andreas area of Limas…
$1,15M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Limassol Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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