Residential properties for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

apartments
135
houses
60
195 properties total found
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
The residence is ideally located on the outskirts of lively Limassol. Located just 2 minutes…
€390,000
Apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
€400,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with parquet in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with parquet
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a parking in a prestigious area, Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments wi…
€290,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence in one of the most prestigious areas of Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments …
€385,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence near the beach and the marina, Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments and penth…
€400,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with parquet in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with parquet
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence in a prestigious area, close to the center of Limassol, Cyprus We offer apart…
€275,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments with large terraces and p…
€1,08M
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Located in a beautiful residential area near the city center, absolutely all amenities from …
€440,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
This residential complex is a multicultural and sustainable community with 315 apartments (1…
€399,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of Limassol there is a three-storey building of six apartments with two bedroom…
€310,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 3
The new project will be built in the prestigious area of Naafi. This project will be luxurio…
€430,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Floor 1
The new project will be located in one of the best places in Limassol, Panthea. Modern desig…
€830,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
Floor 2
Modern villa with a plot of 243 sq.m. with a beautiful garden. On the lower floor there is a…
€570,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 1
Modern three-bedroom apartment located in the Zakaki area. Located in a gated complex within…
€770,000
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
Two-storey house, in four levels. The second level of the (first floor of the) consists of a…
€750,000
7 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
7 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Area 350 m²
Floor 2
This majestic villa is located on a hill among the prestigious hills of Agia Phila. A distin…
€1,20M
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3
€365,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
The residence is ideally located on the outskirts of lively Limassol. Located just 2 minutes…
€340,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 2
The residence is ideally located on the outskirts of lively Limassol. Located just 2 minutes…
€410,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
Floor 4
For sale penthouse with 3 bedrooms and a roof garden in the Zakaki area in Limassol. The apa…
€660,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 1
The new project will be located in one of the best places in Limassol, Panthea. Modern desig…
€420,000
1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
€284,615
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
A new ultracontemporary gated community consisting of six luxurious condos nestled in one of…
Price on request
1 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Pool in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious developing area, near the sea and the …
€208,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 1 577 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale apartment of 1577 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the gro…
€3,13M
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 134 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 134 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€501,228
3 room apartment with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€380,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€333,600
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€320,000
Villa 9 room villa with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 9 room villa with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 410 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€1,30M

