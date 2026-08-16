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Residential properties for sale in Paralimni, Cyprus

;
apartments
295
houses
237
532 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 242 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa in the sought-after coastal area of Pernera, Paralimni…
$761,686
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
4-Bedroom Villa The four-bedroom villa offers a spacious and carefully designed layout that …
$767,456
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 242 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa in the sought-after coastal area of Pernera, Paralimni…
$796,308
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 242 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa in the sought-after coastal area of Pernera, Paralimni…
$807,849
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 242 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa in the sought-after coastal area of Pernera, Paralimni…
$773,227
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
3 Bedroom Villa in the tranquil area of Kapparis, this exclusive development offers a perfec…
$599,953
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
This luxurious complex combines the unrivalled comfort and charm of the coast, creating idea…
$1,43M
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Your gateway to the idyllic Kapparis lifestyle. Located in a serene and sought-after neighbo…
$230,442
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury Seaview Villa in the Heart of Protaras A harmonious blend of contemporary design a…
$799,672
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1
This stunning two-bedroom apartment for sale in Kapparis is a great opportunity to purchase …
$261,720
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1 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
Modern and tranquil one-bedroom penthouse in ParalimniDiscover the perfect combination of mo…
$160,609
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
This stunning residence features a multi-level design, with ample space both indoors and out…
$1,14M
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Located in the heart of Paralimni, this modern multifunctional project sets a new standard f…
$329,729
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
Three-bedroom detached villa set on a private plot of 353 m2 within an exclusive gated devel…
$741,524
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
4-Bedroom Villa The four-bedroom villa offers a spacious and carefully designed layout that …
$807,849
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
This stunning 4-bedroom villa is designed to provide the ultimate combination of modern livi…
$892,338
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$727,386
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Located in the prestigious coastal area of Pernera, this exclusive luxury villa complex offe…
$617,062
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3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
This stunning residence features a multi-level design, with ample space both indoors and out…
$1,52M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$738,805
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
This modern detached villa is ideally located in the prestigious area of Protaras, offering …
$636,829
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
For sale a well-kept apartment on the secondary market with a comfortable area of 90 m2. Thi…
$207,406
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
3 bedroom family villa located in a new complex of just eleven beautiful residences.Located …
$548,578
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 369 m²
For sale: spacious 3-bedroom villas in Almaria Villas Phase D, Pernera. Located just 610 …
$730,756
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
This modern detached villa under construction is ideally located in the prestigious area of …
$678,883
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Beautiful 5 bedroom villa located in a quiet location in Protaras, just a few minutes drive …
$1,29M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Spacious detached villa is under construction and is located in the prestigious area of Prot…
$1,24M
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4 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The project offers the remarkable blend of enjoying absolute privacy in luxurious lodgings, …
$876,491
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Excellent 3 bedroom villa in Paralimni with full ownership. This extremely spacious villa is…
$460,175
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
This new development of villas is located in the coastal resort of Kapparis, one of the most…
$620,365
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