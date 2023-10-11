Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Paralimni, Cyprus

3 room house in Protaras, Cyprus
3 room house
Protaras, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Escape to Protaras Paradise and enjoy the epitome of a luxurious life in this stunning villa…
€375,000
3 room house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 2
€393,000
Villa 3 room villa in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Explore this exceptional collection of villas nestled in the peaceful Agia Triada area of Pr…
€474,000
Villa 3 room villa in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Explore this exceptional collection of villas nestled in the peaceful Agia Triada area of Pr…
€425,000
Villa 3 room villa in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Welcome to exclusive luxury villas in Protaras, just a short stroll away from the island’s m…
€770,000
Villa 3 room villa in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Discover the charm of these stunning luxury villas in Protaras, just a short walk from famou…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Discover the charm of these stunning luxury villas in Protaras, just a short walk from famou…
€650,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views at 800 meters from …
€481,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic view, Protaras, Cyprus We offer bea…
€592,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of luxury villas at 900 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cyprus We offer modern and…
€479,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach, Protaras, Cyprus We off…
€259,000
5 room apartment with terrace, with Pool in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 room apartment with terrace, with Pool
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villas in a gated residence, 300 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cyprus We offer hi…
€2,95M
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea view apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, 400 meters from the beach, in…
€600,000
Villa 3 room villa in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the picturesque area of Pernera, an exclusive gated community awaits you, offerin…
€460,000
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Welcome to a new exclusive residential development ideally nestled in the heart of the charm…
€249,000
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Welcome to a new exclusive residential development ideally nestled in the heart of the charm…
€212,000
1 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Welcome to a new exclusive residential development ideally nestled in the heart of the charm…
€139,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 411 m²
Nestled in the serene and idyllic area of Protaras, this stunning luxury seafront villa is a…
€2,80M
Villa 4 room villa in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
The boutique residential complex is located within just a few minutes’ walk to the famous Fi…
€950,000
Villa 3 room villa in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
The boutique residential complex is located within just a few minutes’ walk to the famous Fi…
€830,000
Villa 3 room villa in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
This new project of modern luxury villas offers a unique lifestyle of peace and relaxation a…
€614,000
Villa 3 room villa in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
This new project of modern luxury villas offers a unique lifestyle of peace and relaxation a…
€594,000
Villa 4 room villa in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
This south-facing villa is special and very attractive, enjoying complete privacy, spectacul…
€6,75M
Villa 6 room villa in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 462 m²
Are you dreaming of a home right on the beach, with the turquoise Mediterranean waves within…
€6,38M
Villa 6 room villa in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 375 m²
Are you dreaming of a home right on the beach, with the turquoise Mediterranean waves within…
€5,32M
Villa 3 room villa in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
This property is located in Protaras, a tourist area in the East of Cyprus, boasting same lo…
€1,58M
Villa 3 room villa in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
A beautifully bright and modern three bedroom detached villa situated on a quiet ridge overl…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
This villa is situated in the ever popular south-east coast of Cyprus. Its location, surroun…
€450,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale villa of 375 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€2,10M
