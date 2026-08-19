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Residential properties for sale in Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus

;
apartments
7
houses
9
16 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Bali House A - a unique home in Palodia, Limassol, where Bali-inspired architecture meets Me…
$1,10M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 266 m²
A brand-new luxury 4-bedroom detached villa in an exclusive hillside development in the soug…
$682,894
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Languages
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5 bedroom house in Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 393 m²
A brand-new luxury 5-bedroom detached villa in an exclusive hillside development in the soug…
$1,12M
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Languages
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3 bedroom house in Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
A brand-new luxury 3-bedroom detached villa in an exclusive hillside development in the soug…
$619,234
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
A brand-new luxury 3-bedroom detached villa in an exclusive hillside development in the soug…
$619,234
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Apartment in Fassoula, Cyprus
Apartment
Fassoula, Cyprus
Land for sale in the lovely village of Fasoulla.  This prime location overlooks the village …
$1,00M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
3 new houses under construction in Fassoula Limassol area two semi-detached and one detached…
$729,192
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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4 bedroom house in Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
A brand-new luxury 4-bedroom detached villa in an exclusive hillside development in the soug…
$665,532
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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5 bedroom house in Fassoula, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Fassoula, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 460 m²
For sale is a stunning detached house in the charming village of Fasoula Lemesou. This beaut…
$2,29M
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3 room apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
$1,07M
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3 room apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 204 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Panthea - …
$1,10M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This stunning detached villa is offered in a project in the prestigious area of Ag…
$3,37M
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3 bedroom apartment in Fassoula, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Fassoula, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
New complex of villas close to a highway, Fasoula, Cyprus We offer high-quality villas with…
$782,490
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2 room apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 159 m²
$1,12M
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3 room apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale new three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in Tourist area - Limassol p…
$1,10M
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3 room apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale new three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in Tourist area - Limassol p…
$1,10M
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