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Residential properties for sale in Dali, Cyprus

;
apartments
27
houses
11
38 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale — 3 bedroom modern residence in Carolina Park, Latsia. This newly built home featu…
$407,900
VAT
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dali, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 423 m²
Chara Homes 32 — Contemporary 4-Bedroom Villa in Dali, Nicosia Chara Homes 32 is a modern…
$495,000
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5 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
The house is situated in "Carolina Park" area, near the Laiki Sporting Club, in a new and de…
$823,964
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2 bedroom apartment in Dali, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Introducing an upcoming development of a small, two-story apartment building in Kallithea ar…
$189,081
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 435 m²
Two-storey detached house with a basement in Dali. The house has a covered area of 249 sq.m.…
$474,543
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4 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
"House 114" located in Dali, Nicosia, stands out as a prestigious 3-bedroom residence for sa…
$355,409
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Dali, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
This newly under construction 3 bedroom luxury residence epitomizes modern design and functi…
$366,344
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Four-bedroom detached house built in 2000 completely renovated. It is built on 620sq.m. plot…
$767,302
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5 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 850 m²
Luxury 5 bedroom villa in Dali, Nicosia. The asset is 7 years old and has 5 bedrooms, 3 toil…
$1,30M
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4 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Four bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 1…
$783,909
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1 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 58 m²
Luxury one bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Aglantzia - Nicosia province, wi…
$107,881
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Cottage 4 rooms in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
$792,638
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4 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 137 m²
Four bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 1…
$798,098
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1 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 71 m²
One bedroom resale apartment for sale in Kapparis - Famagusta province. The apartment consis…
$94,024
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Room 5 rooms in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Room 5 rooms
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 282 m²
For sale a detached five bedroom luxury house in Germasogia - Limassol province, with 319 sq…
$800,790
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Room 3 rooms in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 167 m²
For sale under construction a modern detached three bedroom house in Agioi Trimithias - Nico…
$235,232
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3 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment under construction with roof garden for sale in City Cente…
$790,781
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1 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
One bedroom apartment for sale in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, on the 1st floor of a three-…
$94,984
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2 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 101 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction with for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, wit…
$232,586
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3 room cottage in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Aradippou - Larnaca distri…
$265,262
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2 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 112 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Dasoupoli - Nicosia province, with 83 s…
$244,959
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3 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 131 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
$782,930
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3 room cottage in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale resale detached house of three bedrooms in Aradippou - Larnaca district, with 180 s…
$240,237
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3 bedroom apartment in Dali, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dali, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments with spaciou…
$350,820
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Room 3 rooms in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 167 m²
For sale under construction a modern detached three bedroom house in Agioi Trimithias - Nico…
$232,837
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2 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 156 m²
$815,865
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2 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 117 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom floor apartment in Faneromeni - Larnaka province. It…
$264,261
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3 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Three bedroom whole floor apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Provi…
$800,790
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2 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 156 m²
$771,989
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1 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 57 m²
Luxury one bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Aglantzia - Nicosia province, wi…
$108,465
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Properties features in Dali, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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