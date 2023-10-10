UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Peyia
Residential properties for sale in Peyia, Cyprus
apartments
21
houses
133
Clear all
154 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
4
240 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€1,08M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
4
240 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€840,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
4
245 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€755,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
4
207 m²
Welcome to a boutique residential project nestled in the charming village of Peyia, near Paf…
€780,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
4
207 m²
Welcome to a boutique residential project nestled in the charming village of Peyia, near Paf…
€750,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
3
3
158 m²
The new residential complex consisting of 9 modern apartments is located in a secluded and q…
€429,183
Recommend
1 room apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
1
1
66 m²
The new residential complex consisting of 9 modern apartments is located in a secluded and q…
€187,334
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
4
2
170 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€574,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
4
3
143 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€480,000
Recommend
3 room house
Peyia, Cyprus
3
150 m²
€480,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
4
320 m²
Welcome to the recently renovated 3+1-bedroom villa, nestled in the most prestigious, serene…
€995,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
6
221 m²
2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus We offer spacious v…
€649,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
4
155 m²
2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus We offer quality …
€480,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3
3
175 m²
Discover this tastefully renovated three-bedroom villa that offers stunning views throughout…
€489,950
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
5
193 m²
2
Beachfront complex of villas, Peyia, Cyprus We offer villas with spacious gardens and a pan…
€850,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
5
677 m²
2
Luxury villa with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a panoramic view at 50 meters from the…
€5,20M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
4
136 m²
2
Exclusive beachfront complex of villas close to Akamas Nature Reserve and sandy beaches, Pey…
€574,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
5
256 m²
2
New hilltop residence with a panoramic view in a quiet and picturesque area, Peyia, Cyprus …
€2,25M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
4
124 m²
2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near the beaches, Paphos, Cyprus We offer…
€375,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Peyia, Cyprus
5
440 m²
3
Furnished villa at 300 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Peyia, Paphos, Cyprus…
€2,45M
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
5
222 m²
2
Gated residence at 600 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with a panoram…
€1,20M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Peyia, Cyprus
4
131 m²
2
Complex of villas in the center of Peyia, Cyprus We offer cozy villas with landscaped garde…
€700,000
Recommend
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
7
300 m²
2
Spacious villa with a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, Peyia, Cyprus We offer a v…
€4,00M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
4
167 m²
2
Luxury residence close to beaches, Peyia, Cyprus We offer villas with infinity pools and pa…
€754,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Peyia, Cyprus
5
152 m²
2
Luxury beachfront villas in Coral Bay, Cyprus We offer villas with swimming pools, garages,…
€788,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Peyia, Cyprus
3
75 m²
3
Residence with a swimming pool near the sea, Coral Bay, Cyprus We offer furnished apartment…
€341,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Peyia, Cyprus
5
192 m²
3
Gated beachfront complex of villas, Coral Bay, Cyprus We offer modern villas with swimming …
€1,01M
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
5
168 m²
2
Beachfront complex of luxury villas with a swimming pool, Coral Bay, Cyprus We offer modern…
€944,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
4
2
143 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€810,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
4
5
468 m²
A fabulous, sea-front villa in an exclusive location of Agios Georgios in Akamas Peninsula. …
€5,25M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
6
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL