Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Peyia

Residential properties for sale in Peyia, Cyprus

apartments
21
houses
133
154 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€1,08M
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€840,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€755,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
Welcome to a boutique residential project nestled in the charming village of Peyia, near Paf…
€780,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
Welcome to a boutique residential project nestled in the charming village of Peyia, near Paf…
€750,000
3 room apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
The new residential complex consisting of 9 modern apartments is located in a secluded and q…
€429,183
1 room apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
The new residential complex consisting of 9 modern apartments is located in a secluded and q…
€187,334
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€574,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€480,000
3 room house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 room house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
€480,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Welcome to the recently renovated 3+1-bedroom villa, nestled in the most prestigious, serene…
€995,000
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus We offer spacious v…
€649,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus We offer quality …
€480,000
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Discover this tastefully renovated three-bedroom villa that offers stunning views throughout…
€489,950
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront complex of villas, Peyia, Cyprus We offer villas with spacious gardens and a pan…
€850,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a panoramic view at 50 meters from the…
€5,20M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive beachfront complex of villas close to Akamas Nature Reserve and sandy beaches, Pey…
€574,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
New hilltop residence with a panoramic view in a quiet and picturesque area, Peyia, Cyprus …
€2,25M
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near the beaches, Paphos, Cyprus We offer…
€375,000
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished villa at 300 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Peyia, Paphos, Cyprus…
€2,45M
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence at 600 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with a panoram…
€1,20M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Peyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas in the center of Peyia, Cyprus We offer cozy villas with landscaped garde…
€700,000
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious villa with a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, Peyia, Cyprus We offer a v…
€4,00M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury residence close to beaches, Peyia, Cyprus We offer villas with infinity pools and pa…
€754,000
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury beachfront villas in Coral Bay, Cyprus We offer villas with swimming pools, garages,…
€788,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Peyia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a swimming pool near the sea, Coral Bay, Cyprus We offer furnished apartment…
€341,000
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated beachfront complex of villas, Coral Bay, Cyprus We offer modern villas with swimming …
€1,01M
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront complex of luxury villas with a swimming pool, Coral Bay, Cyprus We offer modern…
€944,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€810,000
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 468 m²
A fabulous, sea-front villa in an exclusive location of Agios Georgios in Akamas Peninsula. …
€5,25M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir