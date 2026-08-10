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Residential properties for sale in Peyia, Cyprus

;
apartments
358
houses
528
886 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
3-Bedroom Residence The three-bedroom residence is ideal for families who value space, priva…
$1,06M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 306 m²
An exceptional five-bedroom detached villa arranged over two floors in the prestigious Coral…
$2,31M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
4 Bedroom Villa in Sea Caves Discover contemporary coastal living, an exclusive collection …
$1,42M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
$525,915
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5 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 421 m²
For sale off plan, this detached house provides an outstanding opportunity to create your dr…
$2,15M
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6 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 237 m²
Set on the elevated hills of the sought-after village of Peyia, this truly exclusive develop…
$890,482
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 294 m²
Discover your dream home with this stunning detached villa, in the picturesque area of Sea C…
$3,23M
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3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 384 m²
3 Bedroom Villa – Contemporary Coastal Elegance with Panoramic Sea Views Intro This 3-bedroo…
$1,26M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Discover a sophisticated collection of 3-bedroom detached and semi-detached villas set in th…
$494,341
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3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
A modern state of the art luxury development of 3, 4- and 5-bedroom villas in Peyia Cyprus. …
$940,295
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Villa Peyia – Elevated Position with Panoramic Sea Views Situated in the p…
$1,38M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern detached villa for sale, located in the picturesque area of Peyia, Peyia. With an int…
$444,106
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
For sale is a stunning off-plan detached villa in Pegeia, offering an exceptional opportunit…
$663,810
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a pre-construction, semi-detached villa in the prestigious area of Peyia, Peyia. T…
$483,774
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6 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 237 m²
Grand Mediterranean Elegance – 6-Bedroom Villa in Peyia Hills Perched on the sun-drenched hi…
$890,549
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Four Bedroom villa in the pretigious Coral Bay area.  Upon entering the villa your are meet …
$2,01M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Experience the Pinnacle of Mediterranean Living at Dragon House. Nestled in the highly sough…
$1,92M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
Description of object: Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1274 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 …
$1,06M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
This luxury three bedroom villa is a modern state of the art and is for sale in Peyia, Cypru…
$1,24M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
3-Bedroom Villa – Peyia, Paphos This elegant 3-bedroom villa is situated in the scenic area…
$559,448
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
This charming one-bedroom apartment is situated in the sought-after area of Pegia, Paphos. W…
$199,716
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 211 m²
Description of object: Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1256 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 …
$1,12M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios Peyeias, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios Peyeias, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
This villa is a rare offer on the Cypriot coast, a house with a pronounced character and tho…
$1,70M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
This coastal development offers a collection of luxury detached villas set in a pristine be…
$1,09M
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4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 555 m²
This newly renovated mansion offers a rare combination of privacy, panoramic sea views and a…
$4,98M
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3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
The project is rested on a hilltop in one of the most picturesque locations in Pafos. This l…
$1,40M
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4 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
A magnificent four bedroom villa located in the heart of Coral Bay, perfect for those that w…
$2,21M
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3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
? Luxury 3-Bedroom Villa for Sale in Coral Bay, Paphos Discover the ultimate Mediterranean …
$1,15M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: This magnificent villa is designed to offer luxury living in one of the most prest…
$1,88M
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3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Beautiful 3-bedroom house available for sale in Kamares area of Pegia, Paphos
$885,349
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