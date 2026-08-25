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Residential properties for sale in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

;
apartments
62
houses
49
111 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1
Located in the Kolossaiou, Petrou & Pavlou area of Limassol, Cyprus, this residential comple…
$497 702
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$504 647
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Apartment in Moni, Cyprus
Apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Located on the boundary of Pyrgos, the land is ideal for a permanent residence and is close …
$345 697
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
Apartment in Moni, Cyprus
Apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Residential Land for Sale in Moni (Slavvides), Limassol Excellent opportunity to acquire a …
$520 851
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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4 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
These modern villas, located in a picturesque suburb of the eastern part of Limassol, perfec…
$1,06M
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3 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
3-Bedroom Villa – Modern Comfort Surrounded by Nature Near Limassol General Description This…
$519 694
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
2 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
New project is Developed in Moni Village, Limassol. It consists of 11 detached 2 and 3 bedro…
$380 266
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3 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Three-Bedroom Villa with Expansive Layout, Sea Views, and Optional Pool in Moni, Limassol T…
$549 788
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MySpace Real Estate
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2 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Welcome to an exclusive new development located in the serene village of Moni, Limassol. Off…
$407 009
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4 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 151 m²
The village and valley of Moni, one of the most prestigious suburbs of Limassol, enjoys the …
$404 160
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2 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
This Apartment in Moni is where tranquility meets convenience, offering an exclusive gated c…
$320 613
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Surrounded by nature, just a few minutes from Limassol, a closed residential complex is form…
$320 474
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2 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/3
Discover effortless modern living, a new contemporary development in the desirable Petrou & …
$486 128
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MySpace Real Estate
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$891 235
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MySpace Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1
A spacious, contemporary 2-bedroom apartment within a stylish new residential development in…
$407 422
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$590 298
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
Three self‑contained one‑bedroom apartments, each with its own balcony Total built area: app…
$461 822
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MySpace Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
2-Bedroom Apartment – Contemporary Comfort in a Peaceful Setting The 2-bedroom apartments of…
$509 277
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MySpace Real Estate
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$567 149
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$503 490
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
This attractive 3-bedroom villa is located in the peaceful residential area of Moni, Limasso…
$868 086
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
The city of Limassol is rapidly growing and developing, and suburban real estate is becoming…
$631 864
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$549 788
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Apartment in Moni, Cyprus
Apartment
Moni, Cyprus
An excellent opportunity to acquire agricultural land in the peaceful and sought-after villa…
$115 930
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3 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Beautiful 3-bedroom house located near Monte Caputo, offering comfort and modern efficiency.…
$671 320
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
A modern apartment within a stylish new development in the desirable Apostolos Petros & Pavl…
$369 226
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Floor 3/3
This stunning two-level penthouse offers an unparalleled blend of elegance, comfort, and bre…
$693 311
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MySpace Real Estate
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2 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 2
This 2-bedroom house offers an ideal combination of modern design, functional layout, and su…
$381 958
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MySpace Real Estate
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4 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
4-bedroom House This beautiful home offers four spacious bedrooms, three modern bathrooms, a…
$596 086
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Three-Bedroom Villa with Expansive Layout, Sea Views, and Optional Pool in Moni, Limassol T…
$557 890
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Properties features in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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