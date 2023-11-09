Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. koinoteta mouttagiakas

Residential properties for sale in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus

apartments
22
houses
16
38 properties total found
3 room apartment in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
€2,57M
3 room house in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room house
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
€1,50M
1 room apartment in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
€305,000
2 room apartment in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
€615,000
3 room house in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room house
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
€585,000
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 34
High-rise beachfront residence with swimming pools and a business center, Mouttagiaka, Cypru…
€1,39M
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
New gated residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 200 meters from the beach, Mouttag…
€400,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with terrace, with garden, with children playground in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 rooms with terrace, with garden, with children playground
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 17
Residence with a garden at 100 meters from the sea, Mouttagiaka, Cyprus The residence featu…
€3,00M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
New gated complex of villas and apartments with a swimming pool and green areas close to the…
€1,25M
3 room house in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
3 room house
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 181 m²
The villas are located in the Mutagiaka district, a prestigious residential area of Limassol…
€680,000
5 room house in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
5 room house
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 290 m²
For sale 3rd storey house in a quiet location of the tourist area of Limassol (Mutayaka). 80…
€650,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas in a prestigious residential area of Limassol, Cyprus We offer villas…
€680,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a swimming pool close to beaches and the center of Limassol, Cyprus We o…
€779,000
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€430,000
2 room apartment in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
A unique 23-storey luxury condominium designed in accordance with the latest global trends i…
€980,000
1 room apartment in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
A unique 23-storey luxury condominium designed in accordance with the latest global trends i…
€650,000
4 room house with parking, with Pool, with chicken_furniture in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with Pool, with chicken_furniture
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 236 m²
Hestia - the complex is located in the prestigious area of Colombia, in the very center of L…
€1,71M
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 181 m²
The villas are located in the Mutagiaka area, a prestigious residential area of Limassol. Th…
€630,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 room apartment with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€555,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 room apartment with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 118 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€555,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 164 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€850,000
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€1,000,000
1 room apartment in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
€850,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 room apartment with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 1
This unique project is a bijou 2 block condominium of sophisticated apartments, duplex apart…
€4,00M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 525 m²
Number of floors 1
A lovely villa situated in a quite residential area with only a 2 minuts drive to the Four s…
€2,50M
5 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
5 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 500 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€3,70M
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a luxury penthouse in Cyprus. The penthouse is located in one of the modern multi-a…
€990,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 172 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€499,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 159 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€590,000

Properties features in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir