UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
koinoteta mouttagiakas
Residential properties for sale in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
apartments
22
houses
16
Clear all
38 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3
102 m²
€2,57M
Recommend
3 room house
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3
180 m²
€1,50M
Recommend
1 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1
53 m²
€305,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2
110 m²
€615,000
Recommend
3 room house
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3
126 m²
€585,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
5
107 m²
34
High-rise beachfront residence with swimming pools and a business center, Mouttagiaka, Cypru…
€1,39M
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2
50 m²
5
New gated residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 200 meters from the beach, Mouttag…
€400,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with terrace, with garden, with children playground
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
5
171 m²
17
Residence with a garden at 100 meters from the sea, Mouttagiaka, Cyprus The residence featu…
€3,00M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4
140 m²
3
New gated complex of villas and apartments with a swimming pool and green areas close to the…
€1,25M
Recommend
3 room house
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
3
181 m²
The villas are located in the Mutagiaka district, a prestigious residential area of Limassol…
€680,000
Recommend
5 room house
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
5
290 m²
For sale 3rd storey house in a quiet location of the tourist area of Limassol (Mutayaka). 80…
€650,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
5
180 m²
2
New complex of villas in a prestigious residential area of Limassol, Cyprus We offer villas…
€680,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3
147 m²
2
New residence with a swimming pool close to beaches and the center of Limassol, Cyprus We o…
€779,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4
1
125 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€430,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2
1
96 m²
A unique 23-storey luxury condominium designed in accordance with the latest global trends i…
€980,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1
1
76 m²
A unique 23-storey luxury condominium designed in accordance with the latest global trends i…
€650,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with Pool, with chicken_furniture
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
4
236 m²
Hestia - the complex is located in the prestigious area of Colombia, in the very center of L…
€1,71M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
3
181 m²
The villas are located in the Mutagiaka area, a prestigious residential area of Limassol. Th…
€630,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2
118 m²
1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€555,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2
1
118 m²
1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 118 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€555,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4
2
164 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 164 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3
2
200 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4
2
223 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€1,000,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2
€850,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1
530 m²
1
This unique project is a bijou 2 block condominium of sophisticated apartments, duplex apart…
€4,00M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1
525 m²
1
A lovely villa situated in a quite residential area with only a 2 minuts drive to the Four s…
€2,50M
Recommend
5 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
6
5
500 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 500 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€3,70M
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1
132 m²
1
For sale a luxury penthouse in Cyprus. The penthouse is located in one of the modern multi-a…
€990,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
5
2
172 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 172 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€499,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3
1
159 m²
1
For sale under construction apartment of 159 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€590,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL