Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Maroni

Residential properties for sale in Maroni, Cyprus

houses
4
6 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Maroni, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and roof-top terraces near the sea, Maroni, Cyprus We…
€409,500
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Maroni, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 133 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, with 1…
€463,400
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Maroni, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Four bedroom under construction luxury detached villa for sale in Protaras - Famagusta provi…
€460,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Maroni, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Four bedroom under construction luxury detached villa for sale in Protaras - Famagusta provi…
€460,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with parking covered, with veranda in Maroni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with parking covered, with veranda
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia Thekla - Famagusta…
€458,000
Villa Villa with fridge, with furnishings, with patio in Maroni, Cyprus
Villa Villa with fridge, with furnishings, with patio
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale in Cyprus. Villa with a swimming pool and private beach in a picturesque fish…
€1,05M

Properties features in Maroni, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir