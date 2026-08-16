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Residential properties for sale in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

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apartments
161
houses
73
234 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
We are presenting this lovely 6 bedroom detached house in the Pyrgos tourist area, within wa…
$1,06M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
This 3-bedroom villa located close to all amenities and with easy access to Limassol via the…
$1,40M
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3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
We are pleased to announce our newly completed renovation project in the complex. Located in…
$708,279
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2 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
This stunning residential development is located in the peaceful area of Pyrgos, Limassol, o…
$415,297
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3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
A 3 bedroom maisonette located in Pyrgos, Limassol. Key Features Covered area 128-129 sq.m.…
$424,453
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3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
The villas are made in two styles - CULTURE and NATURE, respectively, the designer shows the…
$8,04M
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MySpace Real Estate
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
The villas are made in two styles - CULTURE and NATURE, respectively, the designer shows the…
$3,71M
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MySpace Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
This stunning residential development is located in the peaceful area of Pyrgos, Limassol, o…
$413,973
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3 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$491,719
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4 bedroom house in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 348 m²
A lovely 3+1 Bedroom Villa in the Pyrgos tourist area, within walking distance to the beach,…
$1,45M
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MySpace Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
This stunning residential development is located in the peaceful area of Pyrgos, Limassol, o…
$389,341
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1 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/5
The exclusive Resort, Limassol’s premier high-end seafront property designed in cooperation …
$838,736
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale with 4+1 bedrooms and a swimming pool on a large plot of land in Pyrgos.The h…
$1,82M
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5 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Pyrgos, Limassol plot 650-700m2, house 250-300 m2 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, separate laundr…
$856,000
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
2-Bedroom Beachfront Apartment – Pyrgos, Limassol This prestigious two-bedroom apartment is…
$2,09M
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1 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$298,018
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3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 404 m²
The villas are made in two styles - CULTURE and NATURE, respectively, the designer shows the…
$3,78M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy 2-bedroom maisonette is available for sale in a gated residential complex near the co…
$801,886
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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1 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$300,715
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Apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
An agricultural land in Pyrgos village in Limassol, in Ga4 zone, 10% cover ratio, building d…
$69,139
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa is for sale under construction with a modern layout, located in the prestigious a…
$815,660
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3 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$525,076
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1 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$298,018
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This modern, off-plan detached villa offers 406m2 of luxurious interior space. Des…
$5,07M
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3 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$465,411
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3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 401 m²
The villas are made in two styles - CULTURE and NATURE, respectively, the designer shows the…
$3,77M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
This new residential complex is a space for the elite, offering a total of 85 completely dif…
$1,19M
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4 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
This luxury villa, located in the picturesque area of Limassol Pyrgos, offers the ideal plac…
$1,44M
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3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 470 m²
The villas are made in two styles - CULTURE and NATURE, respectively, the designer shows the…
$4,85M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 4/7
Apartment G502 details: Internal Area - 145 m² Covered Veranda - 45 m² Covered Private Ga…
$2,35M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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Properties features in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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