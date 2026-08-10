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Residential properties for sale in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

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apartments
1579
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241
1 820 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 17/37
Rising high above the shimmering Mediterranean, this exquisite three-bedroom residence embod…
$3,57M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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4 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
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4 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 151 m²
Floor 3/4
Set on the prestigious hills of Agios Athanasios, this contemporary penthouse combines elega…
$2,64M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 3/3
Opportunities to acquire a newly completed penthouse in Germasogeia are increasingly limited…
$1,14M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Modern residential development located in the prestigious area of Agios Athanasios, Limassol…
$484,317
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6 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Beautiful villa on a hill, with a large area overlooking the sea. House Ground floor 271 s…
$3,24M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
Modern studio (B106) on the 1st floor of Block B at the project — a contemporary residential…
$345,577
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
Modern studio (B206) on the 2nd floor of Block B at the project — a contemporary residential…
$352,489
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 1
A modern three-bedroom apartment set on the hill of Agios Athanasios, in one of Limassol's m…
$508,530
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Modern residential development located in the prestigious area of Agios Athanasios, Limassol…
$322,878
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4 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Modern gated community located in a popular area in Agios Athanasios, providing easy access …
$1,69M
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2
A modern two-bedroom apartment set on the hill of Agios Athanasios, Limassol, combining smar…
$450,743
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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4 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Modern residential development located in the prestigious area of Agios Athanasios, Limassol…
$841,790
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3 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Traditional stone house with 663 m² plot and development potential in Germasogeia, Limassol.…
$1,71M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 4/4
An excellent opportunity to own a spacious 3-bedroom apartment in one of Limassol’s most pro…
$1,02M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Floor 1
Modern 3-bedroom apartment (B104) on the 1st floor of Block B at the project — a contemporar…
$1,04M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
A modern two-bedroom apartment set on the hill of Agios Athanasios, Limassol, combining smar…
$433,406
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
Contemporary and elegant apartment building located in the highly desirable area of Agios At…
Price on request
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Modern residential development located in the prestigious area of Agios Athanasios, Limassol…
$680,351
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Modern gated community located in a popular area in Agios Athanasios, providing easy access …
$761,070
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Modern gated community located in a popular area in Agios Athanasios, providing easy access …
$1,10M
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1
Modern 2-bedroom apartment (B102) on the 1st floor of Block B at the project — a contemporar…
$760,270
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Modern gated community located in a popular area in Agios Athanasios, providing easy access …
$1,18M
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 3
A modern two-bedroom apartment set on the hill of Agios Athanasios, Limassol, combining smar…
$468,079
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Floor 2
Modern 3-bedroom apartment (B204) on the 2nd floor of Block B at the project — a contemporar…
$1,06M
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MySpace Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 2
Modern 1-bedroom apartment (B203) on the 2nd floor of Block B at the project — a contemporar…
$502,239
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern 1- and 2-Bedroom Apartments in Agios Athanasios, Limassol Discover a new residential…
$495,327
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Modern gated community located in a popular area in Agios Athanasios, providing easy access …
$1,36M
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1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/4
An exceptional opportunity to own a stylish 1-bedroom apartment in one of Limassol’s most pr…
$335,194
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2
Spacious 3-bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor in Agios Athanasios, Limassol. Built in 2008 a…
$530,972
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Modern gated community located in a popular area in Agios Athanasios, providing easy access …
$1,14M
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Properties features in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

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with Mountain view
with Sea view
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