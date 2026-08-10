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Residential properties for sale in Mesogi, Cyprus

;
apartments
48
houses
17
65 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Mesogi, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Located in one of the most sought-after residential areas of Mesoga, this modern residential…
$194,366
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3 bedroom apartment in Mesogi, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
These three bedroom houses, located in Tremitus, a cozy suburb of Paphos, are designed for a…
$581,060
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2 bedroom apartment in Mesogi, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Located in a quiet residential area of Mesogi, this chamber residential complex combines mod…
$369,168
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Mesogi, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Luxury Homes in Mesogi – Project Description Discover an exclusive collection of luxury off…
$519,033
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mesogi, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mesogi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
The magnificent project boasts a spectacular location in the picturesque hills of the villag…
$1,83M
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2 bedroom apartment in Mesogi, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
In the quiet residential area of Anavargos, which combines the comfort of the local communit…
$322,574
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2 bedroom apartment in Mesogi, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
This chamber residential project is located in a cozy area of Mesoga, a suburb of Paphos, wh…
$479,350
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3 bedroom apartment in Mesogi, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
A new complex in the Mesogi area (Paphos). The thoughtful layout of the villas offers a sp…
$623,896
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3 bedroom apartment in Mesogi, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
On a picturesque cliff in the village of Tremitusa, Paphos, there is a modern residential co…
$437,211
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2 bedroom apartment in Mesogi, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
For sale by project: this modern apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms offers a comf…
$354,510
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2 bedroom apartment in Mesogi, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
This chamber residential project is located in a cozy area of Mesoga, a suburb of Paphos, wh…
$292,415
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3 bedroom apartment in Mesogi, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Located in a residential area , very closed to all amenities and schools, these three-bedro…
$576,810
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mesogi, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mesogi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
The magnificent project boasts a spectacular location in the picturesque hills of the villag…
$1,88M
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3 bedroom house in Mesogi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Mesogi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Modern 3-Bedroom Villas in Mesogi, Paphos The thoughtfully planned interiors include 3 spaci…
$660,977
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mesogi, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mesogi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
ABSOLUTE — Contemporary Three-Bedroom Villa in Mesogi, Paphos This elegant three-bedroom,…
$586,746
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2 bedroom apartment in Mesogi, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
In the heart of Mesogi, just minutes from the International School of Paphos, a new resident…
$302,529
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mesogi, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mesogi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This detached projected home offers modern living with an internal area of 180m2. …
$559,841
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4 bedroom apartment in Mesogi, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
This modern private residence offers stunning views of the Paphos coast and the majestic Med…
$5,15M
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3 bedroom apartment in Mesogi, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
In the heart of Mesogi, just minutes from the International School of Paphos, a new resident…
$395,888
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Apartment in Mesogi, Cyprus
Apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
A normal shape and level residential plot of land at Mesoyi, Paphos, with unobstructed view,…
$483,975
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3 bedroom apartment in Mesogi, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Located in a residential area , very closed to all amenities and schools, these three-bedro…
$565,038
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3 bedroom apartment in Mesogi, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Located in a residential area , very closed to all amenities and schools, these three-bedro…
$553,115
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3 bedroom apartment in Mesogi, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Located in one of the most sought-after residential areas of Mesoga, this modern residential…
$451,615
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Apartment in Mesogi, Cyprus
Apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
This expansive residential field is ideally situated in the charming village of Mesogi, just…
$564,175
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2 bedroom apartment in Mesogi, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
On a picturesque cliff in the village of Tremitusa, Paphos, there is a modern residential co…
$368,178
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3 bedroom apartment in Mesogi, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Luxury Homes in Mesogi – Project Description Discover an exclusive collection of luxury off…
$507,369
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3 bedroom apartment in Mesogi, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Located in a residential area , very closed to all amenities and schools, these three-bedro…
$553,115
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mesogi, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
INVEST FOR THE FUTURE This is a parcel of land in its own league; it is 1580m² and has 90% b…
$1,11M
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4 bedroom house in Mesogi, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Mesogi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
A collection of four modern villas with (optional)private swimming pools and beautiful garde…
$820,423
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4 bedroom house in Mesogi, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Mesogi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
A collection of four modern villas with (optional)private swimming pools and beautiful garde…
$855,837
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Properties features in Mesogi, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
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