Residential properties for sale in Akrotiri village, Cyprus

apartments
168
houses
80
248 properties total found
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
One-of-a-kind studio in Long Beach, Northern Cyprus In Northern Cyprus, in the comfort of t…
$103,351
5 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
5 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
GOESTE Real Estate Agency is pleased to present you a villa for sale with a beautiful view o…
$351
2 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/16
What do you get: spacious apartments in a complex on the seashore with a private beach. On c…
$495,178
4 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
263m2 villa in Latchi Cyprus A unique villa located in the picturesque Latchi area of Cypru…
$2,11M
4 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Timeless investment: Penthouse in the heart of Nicosia The stylish and modern penthouse in …
$264,836
3 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Apartment loft 3+1 for sale in Otuken North Cyprus In Northern Cyprus, in the picturesque v…
$248,688
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/4
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: complex -based construction and construction p…
$209,978
4 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
285m2 villa in Latchi Cyprus with a charmed elegance Exceptional offer on the real estate m…
$2,58M
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/4
What do you get: apartments and villas with your own infinity pool, providing an exciting lo…
$205,861
3 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A luxury oasis in the heart of Latchi, Cyprus In the picturesque landscape of Cyprus, in th…
$984,407
5 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
5 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
817m2 villa in Sea Caves in Cyprus offers paradise asylum An unusual estate in the pictures…
$5,95M
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: projects -nmrevsnemuro -Komormo -screenshot. O…
$170,920
4 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Exclusive villa with private swimming pool in the picturesque scenery of Paphos For sale a …
$6,14M
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/5
What do you get: a cozy spacious planning apartment 1+1, 65m2 with your own garden and barbe…
$122,404
2 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment 127m2 in the heart of Paphos - luxury and comfort A unique opportunity to live in…
$650,682
2 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Apartment house 91.40m2 in Polis, Cyprus - Your new site on the ground It invites you to di…
$205,536
3 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Apartment in Boaz with sea view and luxury amenities The property is a spacious 80 m2 apartm…
$151,150
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: villas with spacious layouts of 4+1 in the Northern Cyprus. On construction…
$495,178
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Single of dreams in Iskele, Northern Cyprus The unique studio apartment in Iskele, Northern…
$237,707
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 17
Studio with sea view in Northern Cyprus An extremely attractive offer for lovers of space a…
$162,777
2 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/9
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: luxurious complexeselkeboe, northern killer -b…
$192,508
2 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 16
Attractive apartment with sea view in prestigious location An exceptional opportunity to pu…
$297,004
3 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Impeccably presented whole-floor apartment situated within a charming low-rise building epit…
$370,539
4 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Villa in Essentepe: Your Place in Northern Cyprus On the picturesque northern coast of Cypr…
$968,913
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/8
What do you recall: the newly -closed polyslide -polar radio -based construction of construc…
$122,404
4 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Stone villa with soul in picturesque Otuken Otuken, bathed in the rays of the Mediterranean…
$530,965
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Exclusive penthouse with picturesque view in Tatlis, Northern Cyprus An exceptional opportu…
$370,771
2 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Penthouse in Tatlis, Northern Cyprus - Apartment on the last floor At the heart of the pict…
$213,161
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 7/7
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: penthouses1+1 -unit compulsenasyerane. Buildin…
$383,902
6 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
6 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Unique villa in prestigious location in Konia, Cyprus Special offer for lovers of space and…
$968,181
