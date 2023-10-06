UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Pafos
Residential properties for sale in Pafos, Cyprus
apartments
284
houses
549
Clear all
833 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
5
160 m²
€506,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
3
2
190 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€545,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
3
2
187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€525,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
3
2
187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€535,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
2
95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€450,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
2
95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€430,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
2
95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€380,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
143 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
€480,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
170 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
€574,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
90 m²
A small block of apartments in the heart of Kato Paphos. A short walk from the beach and all…
€360,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3
225 m²
1
Apartment for sale with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in Paphos, in an outstanding project, onl…
€558,800
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3
110 m²
1
The apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale is part of a new project in Paphos, n…
€435,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
80 m²
1
The apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale is part of a new project in Paphos, n…
€349,000
Recommend
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
3
133 m²
€367,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
77 m²
3
This modern project is an exceptional block of luxury apartments located in the beautiful ci…
€550,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4
240 m²
This amazing new apartment is part of a project of 8 apartments located in the center of Pap…
€750,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3
107 m²
Offered for sale new 3bedroom penthouse with a total area of 31489 sqm with a private roof t…
€603,520
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3
2
127 m²
Welcome to a modern and cosy residential complex conveniently located in the center of Pafos…
€480,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3
2
189 m²
Discover a new standard of living where outstanding design and unparalleled comfort come tog…
€413,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
1
103 m²
Welcome to a modern and cosy residential complex conveniently located in the center of Pafos…
€380,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
1
2
72 m²
Experience a life of luxury and comfort at the new residential complex in Pafos. These elega…
€310,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
2
110 m²
Discover a new standard of living where outstanding design and unparalleled comfort come tog…
€264,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3
2
150 m²
Welcome to your dream coastal living experience in the heart of Pafos. This premium apartmen…
€635,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
2
81 m²
Experience unparalleled convenience and luxury at the new residential project situated in th…
€485,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
2
132 m²
Experience unparalleled convenience and luxury at the new residential project situated in th…
€405,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
2
100 m²
Welcome to your dream coastal living experience in the heart of Pafos. This premium apartmen…
€359,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
1
1
68 m²
Experience unparalleled convenience and luxury at the new residential project situated in th…
€275,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
1
96 m²
This exquisite two-bedroom luxury apartment offers an opulent living experience. Step into t…
€290,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
3
2
165 m²
This exclusive gated development featuring contemporary villas and townhouses is nestled in …
€770,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
3
2
151 m²
This exclusive gated development featuring contemporary villas and townhouses is nestled in …
€664,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
28
Properties features in Pafos, Cyprus
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL