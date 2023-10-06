Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pafos, Cyprus

apartments
284
houses
549
833 properties total found
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
€506,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€545,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€525,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€535,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€450,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€430,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€380,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
€480,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
€574,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
A small block of apartments in the heart of Kato Paphos. A short walk from the beach and all…
€360,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for sale with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in Paphos, in an outstanding project, onl…
€558,800
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
The apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale is part of a new project in Paphos, n…
€435,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
The apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale is part of a new project in Paphos, n…
€349,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
€367,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 3
This modern project is an exceptional block of luxury apartments located in the beautiful ci…
€550,000
4 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
This amazing new apartment is part of a project of 8 apartments located in the center of Pap…
€750,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Offered for sale new 3bedroom penthouse with a total area of 31489 sqm with a private roof t…
€603,520
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Welcome to a modern and cosy residential complex conveniently located in the center of Pafos…
€480,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Discover a new standard of living where outstanding design and unparalleled comfort come tog…
€413,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Welcome to a modern and cosy residential complex conveniently located in the center of Pafos…
€380,000
1 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Experience a life of luxury and comfort at the new residential complex in Pafos. These elega…
€310,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Discover a new standard of living where outstanding design and unparalleled comfort come tog…
€264,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Welcome to your dream coastal living experience in the heart of Pafos. This premium apartmen…
€635,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Experience unparalleled convenience and luxury at the new residential project situated in th…
€485,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Experience unparalleled convenience and luxury at the new residential project situated in th…
€405,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Welcome to your dream coastal living experience in the heart of Pafos. This premium apartmen…
€359,000
1 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Experience unparalleled convenience and luxury at the new residential project situated in th…
€275,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
This exquisite two-bedroom luxury apartment offers an opulent living experience. Step into t…
€290,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
This exclusive gated development featuring contemporary villas and townhouses is nestled in …
€770,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
This exclusive gated development featuring contemporary villas and townhouses is nestled in …
€664,000

