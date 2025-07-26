Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Spilia, Cyprus

3 bedroom apartment in Spilia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Spilia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Incomplete three-bedroom apartment on the second floor of a nine storey building in Agios An…
$485,653
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Spilia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Spilia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
For sale beautiful 3 bedroom penthouse in Ayios Antonios. The asset was built in 2012 and co…
$485,397
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Spilia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Spilia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Modern two-bedroom apartment in the Agios Antonios area.   The property has a 79 sqm interna…
$251,264
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Spilia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Spilia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
This asset is an incomplete three-bedroom apartment on the fifth floor of a nine storey buil…
$439,713
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Spilia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Spilia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
A new project located in Agios Antonios, Nicosia. The modern construction consists of 11 apa…
$302,659
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Spilia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Spilia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
A four-bedroom apartment on the ground floor of residential building in Agios Antonios, Nico…
$605,319
Leave a request

