Residential properties for sale in Palodeia, Cyprus

apartments
5
houses
9
14 properties total found
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, gym in Palodeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, gym
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 4
New gated residence with a swimming pool in the prestigious suburb od Limassol, Palodia, Cyp…
€370,000
3 room house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 room house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
€438,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas close to the center of Limassol, Cyprus We offer villas with verandas…
€458,000
3 room house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 room house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Floor 2
Modern spacious house with a large plot of 500 sq.m. The house will be finished with high-qu…
€570,000
6 room house in Palodeia, Cyprus
6 room house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
Beautiful villa for sale in Palodia. The villa is built on 4 levels, connected by an elevato…
€1,29M
3 room house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 room house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Located just 15 minutes by car from the center of Limassol, on the hills of the village of P…
€420,000
4 room house in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 room house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 189 m²
Floor 2
Spacious, modern villa with a large plot of 595 sq.m., has a beautiful garden and a private …
€850,000
Villa 5 room villa in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Nestled within Limassol's esteemed suburb of Palodia, this exceptional gated complex invites…
€1,11M
Villa 3 room villa in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Nestled within Limassol's esteemed suburb of Palodia, this exceptional gated complex invites…
€576,000
2 room apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Nestled within Limassol's esteemed suburb of Palodia, this exceptional gated complex invites…
€328,000
1 room apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Nestled within Limassol's esteemed suburb of Palodia, this exceptional gated complex invites…
€248,000
1 room apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Nestled within Limassol's esteemed suburb of Palodia, this exceptional gated complex invites…
€216,000
1 room Cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings in Palodeia, Cyprus
1 room Cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
This detached house is perfectly located in the village of Palodia, in a small development o…
€399,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 628 m²
Number of floors 1
Project features: This beautiful custom-made property is located in a quite neighbourhood of…
€1,59M

Properties features in Palodeia, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
