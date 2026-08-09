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Residential properties for sale in Palodeia, Cyprus

;
apartments
52
houses
48
100 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
For sale is a spacious detached house under construction in the desirable area of Palodeia. …
$1,47M
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3 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
This modern residential complex is located in the quiet hilly suburb of Limassol – Palodeia …
$366,226
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2 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
A new project located in Palodia area, Limassol. The project located in a quiet – relaxing a…
$307,581
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
This contemporary off-plan 4-bedroom house is thoughtfully designed to provide comfort, func…
$1,05M
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2 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Modern Residential & Commercial Development in Palodia, Limassol. The project features a tot…
$322,880
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4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
This modern off-plan 4-bedroom house is designed to offer comfortable family living with gen…
$1,05M
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2 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Modern Residential & Commercial Development in Palodia, Limassol. The project features a tot…
$322,880
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1 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
1-Bedroom Apartment Apartments & Living Spaces This upcoming 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartmen…
$199,415
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
New project nestled near prestigious private schools such as Heritage, Island School, and Pa…
$545,629
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4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
For sale is a spacious detached house under construction in the desirable area of Palodeia. …
$1,47M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 405 m²
Luxury villa for sale 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms • Maids room • Gym • Cinema • Infinity pool • …
$1,74M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedroom Detached House – Modern Family Living in Palodia, Limassol This 3-bedroom detached…
$708,496
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Luxury villa for sale in Limassol. The property is on 4 floors in total, the lower Ground l…
$1,84M
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4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
This modern off-plan 4-bedroom house is designed to offer comfortable family living with gen…
$1,05M
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3 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Detached house in Palodia area, Limassol. Key Features Smart house optional extra Pressuriz…
$577,247
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2 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Located in Palodeia , this modern apartment offers a comfortable lifestyle in a peaceful, fa…
$354,526
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
2 Bedroom Apartment – Modern Living in Palodia (Blocks A & B) This 2-bedroom apartment forms…
$325,211
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
This contemporary off-plan 4-bedroom house is thoughtfully designed to provide comfort, func…
$1,05M
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3 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
3-Bedroom Apartment Apartments & Living Spaces This upcoming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartmen…
$383,285
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
5 bedroom villa in Palodia, Limassol. 1 master en suite 1 en suite guest/maid room Pool wit…
$1,95M
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4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Experience modern elegance and sophisticated living in this off-plan 4-bedroom house designe…
$1,12M
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5 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Luxury gated house is in Palodia area, Limassol. Wonderful nature, magnificent views, excell…
$2,36M
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3 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedroom Detached House – Modern Family Living in Palodia, Limassol This 3-bedroom detached…
$656,230
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
This contemporary off-plan 4-bedroom house is thoughtfully designed to offer comfort, functi…
$1,05M
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1 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
1-Bedroom Apartment Apartments & Living Spaces This upcoming 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartmen…
$214,872
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Beautiful 3-Bedroom Detached Home with Private Pool in Palodia Situated in the highly sough…
$831,847
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1 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
1-Bedroom Apartment Apartments & Living Spaces This upcoming 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartmen…
$203,257
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Experience modern elegance and sophisticated living in this off-plan 4-bedroom house designe…
$1,12M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2
2-Bedroom Apartment Apartments & Living Spaces This upcoming 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartmen…
$325,211
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Exclusive 3-Bedroom Villa in Palodia This elegant villa in Palodia combines modern architec…
$754,955
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Palodeia, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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